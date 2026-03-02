Tamil Nadu State Board Exams for 2026 began on Monday. In Tiruchirappalli district, over 31,215 students are writing the Plus Two public examination at 134 centres, starting with language papers. Extensive arrangements are in place.

Tamil Nadu State Board (DGE) Exams for 2026 commenced in Tamil Nadu on Monday, with students appearing for their first board exam across various centres in the city. On the first day, examinations for language papers, including Tamil, are being conducted.

Plus Two Exam Statistics in Tiruchirappalli

In Tiruchirappalli district, a total of 31,215 school students will appear for the Higher Secondary (Plus Two) public examination. Among them, 14,731 are boys, and 16,484 are girls. In addition, 967 private candidates -- including 510 men and 457 women -- will also take the examination. The district also has 392 students with disabilities who are set to write the exams.

Logistical and Administrative Measures

Students from 258 schools will be appearing at 134 examination centres across the district, including 72 centres in Tiruchirappalli and 62 in Lalgudi. On each day of the examination, question papers will be transported to all 134 centres through 34 route officers. For smooth conduct of the exams, 135 chief superintendents, 134 departmental officers, and 21 additional departmental officers have been appointed.

First-Year Arrear Exam Details

For the Higher Secondary First Year (arrear) examinations, 633 school students -- 433 boys and 200 girls -- will appear. Among private candidates, 191 students (107 men and 84 women) will write the exam.

Ensuring Fair Conduct

To ensure that the examinations are conducted in a fair and orderly manner, 260 flying squad members have been deployed across the district.

Pre-Exam Briefing for Invigilators

Earlier, on February 24 and 25, 2026, a guidance and orientation meeting was conducted for teachers appointed as invigilators at examination centres in Tiruchirappalli Educational District. The meeting was held at Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam, to brief them on examination procedures and guidelines. (ANI)