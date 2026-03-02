The body of a 35-year-old man was found stuffed inside a freezer at a veg biryani shop in Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab area, on Sunday morning.

In a shocking incident, the body of a 35-year-old man was found stuffed inside a freezer at a veg biryani shop in Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab area, on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Vijay Pal, a resident of Kishanpur Majra. His body was discovered when the shop owner, Shani Rawat, arrived to reopen his outlet after it had remained shut for four days due to his father’s death.

As Rawat lifted the freezer lid, he found the body inside, following which he immediately raised an alarm, drawing attention from locals.

Police rushed to the spot, recovered the body from the freezer, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Family members revealed that Vijay Pal, a daily wage labourer, had been living alone since separating from his wife five years ago. They also said he struggled with alcohol addiction.

ADCP (North Zone) Rishabh Runwal said the post-mortem could not ascertain the exact cause of death.

Further investigation into the case is underway.