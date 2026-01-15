DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan held TVK chief Vijay responsible for the Karur stampede deaths, citing his delayed arrival. Elangovan said Vijay made people wait for hours. The CBI questioned Vijay for over 7 hours in connection with the probe.

DMK Blames Vijay's Delay for Tragedy

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan criticised TVK chief Vijay Kumar over the Karur incident, holding him responsible for the circumstances that allegedly led to multiple deaths during a public meeting. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said the tragedy occurred due to the actor-turned-politician's delayed arrival at the event. "Vijay should understand that these deaths, this accident, had happened only because of Vijay's delayed presence in the meeting. He had made people wait for about nine hours from 9 am to 07:30 pm. So people without food or water, in the scorching sun, had fainted," he said.

Elangovan further claimed, "If he had come at 12 o'clock as was stated, he would have saved so many lives. But Vijay does not want to accept it, and talks about something else."

CBI Investigates Karur Stampede

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay returned to Chennai on Tuesday, a day after being questioned at the CBI headquarters in Delhi in relation to the Karur stampede. As per CBI sources, the TVK chief will be called for questioning once again at a later date.

Vijay Questioned for Over 7 Hours

The CBI on Monday rigorously questioned the actor-turned-politician for over 7 hours at the CBI headquarters. The probe centres on the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives in September 2025. While Vijay has been granted a temporary reprieve to return home for the Pongal festival, CBI sources have confirmed that his legal journey is far from over. "TVK Chief and actor Vijay will be called for questioning once again at a later date," CBI sources said.

During his questioning, fans and supporters of the former actor continued to wait outside the CBI office while the interrogation was in progress. The CBI conducted a detailed line of questioning of Vijay as part of its probe into the Karur stampede case. The CBI's line of questioning focused heavily on the mechanics of the disaster and the timeline of events.

The CBI took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in October last year following a Supreme Court order. Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur. The CBI had earlier issued a notice to Vijay under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing him to present himself for examination. Following the notice, Vijay arrived at the CBI office on Monday morning.

The Karur stampede occurred during a massive political gathering, resulting in the deaths of 41 people and leaving several others injured. The incident triggered widespread public outrage and prompted judicial and legal scrutiny. (ANI)