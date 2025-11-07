Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has called for a statewide "Show of Force" by Tamil Nadu Police to ensure women's safety after a student's sexual assault in Coimbatore. He urged massive vehicle and ID checks and for history sheeters to report to police.

Karti Chidambaram Demands Statewide Police Action

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday called for robust security checks of vehicles on the roads and identity checks of drivers, in a purported effort to make the streets of Tamil Nadu safer for women following the sexual assault of a college student in Coimbatore. "Time has come for the Tamil Nadu Police to prove its mettle. A statewide "Show of Force" operation is needed immediately. Massive checking of all vehicles plying the roads and identity checks must be done," Chidambaram said in a post on X.

He further called for all history sheeters to be required to report to a nearest police station thrice a week. "All history sheeters must be required to report to the nearest police station thrice a week. Public must be made to feel safe," his post added, while he tagged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's office.

Details of the Coimbatore Assault

Earlier on Sunday night, a woman, along with her friend were attacked by the three men near the Coimbatore International Airport. The men allegedly kidnapped the student, sexually assaulted her, and later abandoned her. Her friend regained consciousness and alerted the authorities, which led to a rescue operation.

Earlier on November 5, the Congress MP expressed deep shock over incident and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take stringent action to ensure public safety and restore people's confidence. In a post on X, Chidambaram urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to launch a comprehensive statewide show of force operation and round up "all suspected rowdy elements and known desperadoes," adding that such action would give confidence to the common citizen.

Three Accused Arrested After Encounter

The Coimbatore Police has arrested three men accused of gang-raping the 20-year-old college student in a suburb of the city, city Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirmed on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Guna, Karuppasamy, and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran, were shot in the leg during an encounter while trying to escape. They were subsequently taken to the Coimbatore government hospital for treatment.

According to the police, a head constable was also injured in the encounter. (ANI)