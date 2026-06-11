A 43-year-old woman was murdered in Kanakagiri town, Koppal. The accused, a 30-year-old man she was in a relationship with, bludgeoned her with a brick and set her body on fire. A special police team arrested him within 36 hours.

A woman was murdered inside a room of an under-construction house in Kanakagiri town of Koppal district between 7:00 pm and 10:15 pm on June 8, police said. The accused later allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by setting the body on fire using a blanket.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Investigation and Arrest

Based on a complaint filed by Sanganegouda Malipatil, a case was registered at Kanakagiri Police Station under Crime No. 91/2026, Section 103(1), 238 BNS-2023. Considering the seriousness of the case, a special team was formed under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police. Through fieldwork and technical investigation, the team identified the deceased as Dimmulappa Nayak's wife, aged 43, a resident of Karatagi in Gangavathi taluk, Koppal district.

Investigation revealed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with a 30-year-old man from Kushtagi taluk. On the night of the incident, the man brought her to the under-construction house in Kanakagiri. Following a quarrel, he assaulted her with a brick, murdered her, and set the body on fire with a blanket to avoid detection.

The blanket used in the crime and other items have been seized. As the accused belongs to another community, Section 3(2)(5) of the SC/ST (PoA) Act, 1989 has been invoked against him, and further legal action is underway.

Special Team Lauded

The special team was formed under the supervision of SP Hemant Kumar A R and included Dy SP GN Naymagouda of Gangavathi sub-division, CPI V Narayana of Kanakagiri Circle, CPI Sudheera Kumar of Karatagi Circle, PSI Umesh of Kanakagiri PS, and staff members.

The Superintendent of Police, Koppal, Dr Ram L Arasiddi, IPS, has appreciated the officers and staff of the special team for cracking the case and identifying the accused within 36 hours of registration. (ANI)