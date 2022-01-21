Karnataka to take decision regarding COVID-19 rules, easing curbs on Friday

Registering a significant surge, Karnataka reported 47,754 new cases of COVID-19, and 29 deaths, raising the tally to 33,76,953 and the death toll to 38,515 on Thursday.

Karnataka will make a decision on COVID-19 regulations and relaxation on Friday after discussing with experts. Before making any decisions on loosening state restrictions, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai would convene a conference in Bengaluru with medical specialists. The CM also stated that COVID-19 instances are anticipated to peak in February here. Experts who have studied the pattern in several places estimate that a delayed wave will arrive in the United States by the end of January or the first week of February.

Registering a significant surge, Karnataka reported 47,754 new cases of COVID-19, and 29 deaths, raising the tally to 33,76,953 and the death toll to 38,515 on Thursday. Due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the Karnataka government has urged only the sick and patients in need of emergency treatment to attend hospitals for the next two weeks to avoid congestion.

According to a statement from the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, T K Anil Kumar, the government has ordered all other patients with minor illnesses requiring outpatient or follow-up care not to enter hospitals until then or until further directives. Private hospitals have also been instructed to follow suit.

When asked about removing the weekend curfew on Wednesday, Health Minister K. Sudhakar described the BJP administration as pro-people. "Decisions would be made in favour of the people. The primary goal, though, is to save lives. Everything will be considered in the expert committee meeting, and a decision will be made," he stated.

The Union Health Ministry predicted a comparison of the second and third waves of the Covid-19 epidemic in India on Thursday. The ministry underlined the disparity in the number of fatalities and vaccination coverage when presenting the figures. The health ministry refers to the current epidemic as the country's third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic for the first time.

