On Armed Forces Flag Day, HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed for donations to the Armed Welfare Fund. He led by example, contributing to the fund for soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their families. PM Modi also urged citizens to contribute.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday appealed to the citizens to contribute towards the Armed Welfare Fund on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

The Chief Minister also contributed towards the Armed Welfare Fund.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to all citizens to contribute generously towards this fund and serve the noble cause of the welfare of soldiers, the ex-servicemen and their families.

Lt. Commander Atul Chambial, Deputy Director Sainik Welfare Shimla and Kinnaur districts, was also present on the occasion.

Significance of Armed Forces Flag Day

Armed Forces Flag Day has been observed throughout the country on December 7 since 1949, to honour the men in uniform who fought and continue to battle on India's border.

National Leaders Urge Contributions

The event was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, expressing gratitude to the armed forces for their unwavering courage and sacrifice. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded their valour, urging citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

PM Modi's Tribute to Armed Forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his deepest gratitude to the brave men and women of the Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

He said that the discipline, resolve, and indomitable spirit of the Armed Forces personnel protect the nation and strengthen its people.

Their commitment, he noted, stands as a shining example of duty, discipline and devotion to the nation.

The Prime Minister also urged everyone to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in honour of the valour and service of the Armed Forces.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "On Armed Forces Flag Day, we express our deepest gratitude to the brave men and women who protect our nation with unwavering courage. Their discipline, resolve and spirit shield our people and strengthen our nation. Their commitment stands as a powerful example of duty, discipline and devotion to our nation. Let us also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund." (ANI)