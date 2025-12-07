Image Credit : ANI

It was just past midnight in Arpora. Music pulsed across the backwaters, dancers took the stage, and a packed crowd swayed under the lights at Birch by Romeo Lane, one of North Goa’s trendiest weekend hotspots.

In minutes, that same stage turned into an inferno.

“Dancers were performing when fireworks were set off. This might have caused the blaze. There was complete chaos and a stampede-like situation,” recalled Riya, a tourist from Delhi who escaped with her life — but without her phone, her shoes, or any sense of normalcy. “God saved me.”

For 25 others, there was no escape.