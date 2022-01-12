  • Facebook
    Karnataka Minister rules out statewide schools shut down, extends leave to Bengaluru schools till Jan 31

    After the emergency meeting called by Karnataka CM on Tuesday, Education Minister BC Nagesh held a meeting with officials and stated that the schools in Bengaluru alone will remain shut till January 31. The Minister also contended that there is no proposal to shut schools statewide and has left the decision to respective deputy commissioners.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 6:46 PM IST
    Karnataka education department has ruled out statewide shutting down of schools and has only extended leave for classes between 1 to 9 in Bengaluru schools. The Minister called an emergency meeting with officials from all the districts and took stock of the situation.

    Nagesh after the conference said that due to political rallies and gatherings and a spike of cases in schools, a decision was taken and respective deputy commissioners have been instructed to shut schools only if the daily positivity cases are up at taluk wise.

    As a precautionary measure, Belagavi and Mysuru district administrations have already ordered schools to close. The decision comes in the wake of a spike in cases in the state and also an increase in cases in neighbouring states -- Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

    CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday held an emergency meeting with Cabinet ministers, officials, and also technical expert committee members via video conference. In the meeting, it was decided to extend the weekend curfew and other Covid guidelines till January 31.

    In the meeting, it was also decided to conduct children's health check-ups once in 15 days and both health, as well as the education department, will take joint responsibility in this regard. This apart, the government also announced that it will effectively crack down on all kinds of events, rallies.

    As cases are peaking in Bengaluru Urban, the government has set a target of covering 1.30 lakh RT-PCR test on a daily basis and also will monitor those who are under the home as well as institutional quarantine. To fight the infection, the government also directed the officials to intensify the vaccination drive.

