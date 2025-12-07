The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken swift action to address the IndiGo operational crisis. It has capped airfares, ordered prompt refunds and rescheduling, and is ensuring timely baggage delivery to restore normalcy and protect passengers.

MoCA's Swift Response to IndiGo Crisis

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has taken rapid and decisive steps to address the disruption caused by the recent IndiGo operational crisis and to ensure that passengers do not face continued inconvenience, according to a MoCA press release. Air travel operations across the country are stabilising at a fast pace.

All other domestic airlines are operating smoothly and at full capacity, while IndiGo's performance has shown steady improvement today, with flight schedules moving back towards normal levels. IndiGo's flight operations have increased from 706 on December 5 to 1,565 on December 6 and are likely to reach up to 1,650 by the end of today, the statement added.

Airfare Caps Implemented

In light of recent cancellations leading to a shift in demand and temporary surge in airfares, the Ministry intervened and introduced a cap on airfares with immediate effect. This measure ensures fairness and affordability for travellers. Since the implementation of this order, fare levels across affected routes have moderated to acceptable limits. All airlines have been instructed to comply strictly with the revised fare structure, the ministry said in the release.

Directives for Passenger Financial Protection

To ensure passenger financial protection, the Ministry issued strict directives to IndiGo requiring that all refunds for cancelled or severely delayed flights be completed by 8:00 PM today. IndiGo has so far processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore. No additional fees are permitted for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations. Dedicated support cells have been created to proactively assist passengers so that refund and rebooking issues are resolved without delay or inconvenience, as per the statement.

Baggage Tracing and Delivery Mandated

The Ministry has also instructed IndiGo to trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers due to disruptions within 48 hours. Continuous communication is mandated throughout the process. With this push, IndiGo has successfully delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across India as of yesterday, the statement added.

Airport Operations Return to Normal

The statement further added that airport Directors from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Goa have confirmed normal conditions across terminals today. Passenger movement remains smooth with no crowding at check-in, security, or boarding points. On-ground support has been strengthened through enhanced monitoring and timely deployment of assistance by airport operators and CISF.

Ongoing Monitoring and Passenger Assurance

The MoCA's 24x7 Control Room continues to function as an integrated coordination hub, overseeing flight operations, airport conditions, and passenger support requirements. Passenger calls are being promptly attended to and the necessary assistance is provided. Our teams remain deployed on the ground to supervise operational planning, crew rostering, and passenger handling standards, ensuring full compliance, it said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation wishes to reassure the travelling public that passenger safety, convenience, and dignity remain the Government's highest priorities. The aviation network is moving swiftly toward full normalcy, and all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilise entirely. The Ministry will continue vigilant monitoring to ensure full protection of passenger rights and interests, and further updates will be shared as required. (ANI)