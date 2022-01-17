Karnataka govt, experts foresee COVID peak by Jan 25; all about lockdown, weekend curfew

With Covid-19 going out of Control in India's IT capital Bengaluru, the Covid-19 experts in Karnataka expect that the state may witness coronavirus infections touching the peak on January 25 before coming down gradually.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decided to wait till Friday to decide on whether or not Karnataka should continue with a weekend curfew, even as the government ruled out any possibility of a full-fledged lockdown.

The Covid-19 experts in Karnataka expect that the state may witness coronavirus infections touching the peak on January 25 before coming down gradually, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday.

"The experts are of the opinion that the Covid cases may reach the peak on January 25, after which it will gradually decrease. They were also of the view that the state should reduce testing from over two lakh a day to about 1.5 lakh as it does not help much," Ashoka told reporters after the meeting on Covid-19 which was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant is the latest to get tested Covid positive. Pant is now under home isolation. The City police chief joined the list of top personalities in Karnataka who are infected with Covid.

As per information, after showing mild symptoms, Kamal Pant took the RT-PCR test and the results have shown that he is Covid positive. Following the top cop testing positive, his other staff at the head office also have been subjected to tests and their results are awaited and the office has been sanitized.

According to reports, on January 14, 181 police personnel tested Covid positive in Bengaluru's west zone.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 30,047 cases on Sunday, out of which Bengaluru alone recorded 21,017 cases. The daily positivity rate in the state is 19.29 per cent.