Karnataka is facing its worst drought in 120 years, said Dy CM Parameshwara. The govt will discuss the CWC's order to release more water. Minister Khandre noted severe crop damage in Bidar and assured farmers of prompt compensation.

Karnataka Grapples with Severe Drought, CWC Water Order

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the state was facing a severe drought situation and that the government would discuss the Central Water Commission's direction to release an additional 12,500 cusecs of water for 15 days.

Speaking to ANI in Tumkur, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that the Central Water Commission has come out with a decision that Karnataka has to leave 12,500 cusecs of water in addition to what we have already done for 15 days. And this is something which we'll have to discuss and take a decision. In fact, the Chief Minister and all the cabinet members will sit together and take a decision regarding this.

Parameshwara said that Karnataka is going through a severe drought, which he described as a situation not seen in the state for nearly 120 years, based on information from the concerned department. He said that Tumkur is also facing a severe drought, with shortages affecting drinking water supplies and fodder for animals.

"There is at the moment a problem for drinking water and fodder for all the animals and also work for people who otherwise leave the villages and go," he said. The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government is closely assessing the situation, with the Chief Minister, ministers and officials evaluating the impact of the drought.

He also flagged the depletion of groundwater levels, saying that the situation had become a serious concern. "Our groundwater is depleting day by day. There is a very scary situation at the moment," Parameshwara said. He said that the government is hoping for rainfall towards the end of August or in September to provide relief from the situation. If adequate rainfall does not occur, the state government would have to consider alternative measures, he said.

Farmers Assured of Compensation for Crop Damage

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre said that farmers in Bidar are facing significant losses after widespread damage to Kharif crops. Khandre said that he has visited some of the villages in his district and almost all the Kharif crops have been totally damaged. Farmers are in distress.

Khandre assured farmers that the state government was with them and said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already assured that eligible compensation would be provided at the earliest. He said that nearly 2.5 lakh farmers have paid premiums under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Khandre said that the farmers in the district have received around Rs. 246 crores under the crop insurance scheme last year, while the combined compensation provided through the crop insurance scheme, state government and disaster response funds was around Rs. 520 crores.

He also added that he was working with the district administration to secure maximum compensation for affected farmers this year. Khandre also expressed hope that rainfall would improve the situation, adding that the final decision on compensation would be taken by the Chief Minister. (ANI)