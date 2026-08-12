Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Due To Low Pressure Forecast; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal is about to become low-pressure system. On top of that, the monsoon trough is also active. Thanks to this double whammy, several districts in both South, North Bengal
Kolkata Weather
The month of Shravan is nearly over, but the rains are here to stay. A low-pressure system is refusing to leave the state. A cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal is getting stronger and could turn into a low-pressure area today.
Monsoon Low Pressure
Weather Office
Yellow Alert
North Bengal
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