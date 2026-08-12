Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha to discuss alleged irregularities in temple donations, highlighting the Ram Temple. Meanwhile, MP Manish Tewari sought a discussion on a new Anti-Defection Law.

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave notice of an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged theft, misappropriation and irregular handling of temple donations and valuables across the country.

In his notice, Tagore said recent reports of alleged irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have raised concerns among devotees and the public. He said reported lapses in security and cash-counting procedures have raised questions over accountability and supervision.

"Temples across India receive substantial donations in the form of cash, gold, silver, jewellery and other valuables from devotees. Any theft or misappropriation of such offerings is not merely a financial offence but also a serious breach of public trust and religious sentiments," the notice read.

He sought clarification from the government on the extent of reported theft and misappropriation of temple donations and valuables and the steps being taken to investigate those responsible. The Congress MP also sought details on measures to strengthen CCTV surveillance, security, auditing, cash-counting and inventory systems at major temples. He further asked whether the government plans to establish stronger and transparent mechanisms to audit and safeguard devotees' donations and what steps would be taken to prevent similar incidents at other religious institutions.

Discussion sought on new Anti-Defection Law

Further, Congress MP Manish Tewari also gave notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the contours of a new Anti-Defection Law. In his notice, Tewari proposed suspending Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss measures to prevent mass political defections driven by opportunism and without genuine ideological or policy differences.

He said the proposed law should also provide space for "honest and critical dissent" both inside and outside Parliament and state legislatures. "I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the contours of a new Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," the notice reads. (ANI)