Two brothers from Pithoragarh, stranded in Russia for 97 days after being duped by a travel agency with false job promises, have safely returned home following the intervention of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Following the intervention of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and sustained efforts by the state government, two brothers from Pithoragarh, Anand Singh Karki and Bhupendra Singh Karki, who had been stranded in Russia for nearly 97 days, have safely returned home on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, following their safe return, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the two brothers over the phone and enquired about their well-being. He also spoke with the youths and their family members, taking detailed information about the entire episode. The family expressed relief at the safe return of their sons after a prolonged period and thanked the Chief Minister for his sensitive intervention and prompt efforts.

The Deception and Hardship in Russia

According to the information available, the two brothers had been promised better employment opportunities abroad through a travel agency based in Sitarganj. The family alleged that they were charged around Rs 8 lakh in the name of securing employment, following which the brothers were sent to Russia.

The two brothers left India on May 5, 2026, and reached Moscow on May 6. According to their family, after arriving in Russia, they were not assigned the work for which they had been sent abroad. Instead, they were allegedly made to perform other tasks against their wishes and were not paid for the work.

The family further stated that the two youths were not allowed to move around freely and were threatened when they refused to work. As they were unable to maintain regular contact with their family for a prolonged period, concern over their safety continued to grow. During their last communication, the youths had also informed their family about drone or missile attacks in the vicinity of the premises where they were being kept, further deepening concerns about their safety.

Coordinated Rescue Efforts Lead to Safe Return

As soon as the matter came to his notice, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, taking the seriousness of the situation into consideration, directed the concerned officials to ensure the safe and speedy return of the two youths.

Following the Chief Minister's directions, state government officials remained in constant touch and coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Russia, intensifying efforts for the safe repatriation of the brothers. As a result of sustained efforts and coordination, the safe return of both brothers to India was ensured.

After nearly 97 days of uncertainty and waiting, the two youths have finally returned safely to their home. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that if any citizen of Uttarakhand faces a crisis anywhere in the world, the state government will make every possible effort to assist them. He said the safety, dignity, and interests of the people of Uttarakhand remain the government's top priority. He added that in such cases, the state government coordinates with the Central Government, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the concerned Indian missions to ensure all possible assistance.

Gratitude and Acknowledgements

Senior UKD leader Kashi Singh Airi and social worker Ramdev Verma also remained in constant touch with the family during the efforts to bring the two brothers back safely and extended their support in coordination with the government and concerned officials.

Following the safe return of the brothers, their family expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy, state government officials, and everyone who supported the efforts to bring them safely back home. (ANI)