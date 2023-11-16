Karnataka: Several BJP leaders absent during BY Vijayendra’s swearing-in ceremony

The BJP's new state president, B.Y. Vijayendra's inauguration saw key leaders' absence, hinting at internal rifts. Supporters of Vijayendra attended, while absence of Yeddyurappa-aligned leaders fueled speculation. Prominent figures voiced support for Vijayendra, aiming for 28 Lok Sabha seats under his leadership, emphasizing party unity and strengthening.

The inauguration ceremony of the new state president of the BJP, B.Y. Vijayendra, witnessed the absence of several prominent party leaders, signalling various underlying rifts within the party.

Notable figures such as former ministers V. Somanna, ST Somasekhar, CT Ravi, legislators Basanagowda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Limbavali, and Arvind Bellad chose to stay away from the event, raising speculation about their discontentment or potential plans to leave the party.



ST Somashekhar, who has distanced himself from the BJP, opted not to attend the ceremony, further fueling rumours about his potential departure. Similarly, CT Ravi's absence was attributed to his engagements in the Madhya Pradesh election campaign.

The absence of these leaders, perceived as supporters of former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, indicated possible discontent within the party ranks. In contrast, supporters of Vijayendra and staunch party loyalists marked their presence at the ceremony.



Several key figures, including immediate past President Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Ministers DV Sadananda Gowda, Basavaraja Bommai, and former Ministers Govinda Karajola, KS Eshwarappa, R. Ashok, Dr. C. N. Aswattha Narayan, and B. Sriramulu, participated in the event, showcasing their support for the new state president.

“After the assembly elections, we've seen a surge in energy and enthusiasm within the BJP. If we all work collectively, I firmly believe that the BJP can secure 28 seats in the state during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I am confident that our new state president, Vijayendra, will adeptly unite everyone. His assumption of the presidency has occurred at a crucial juncture, and I extend my congratulations to the party leaders who facilitated his appointment.”, said Former CM Basavaraj Bommai.

"After the setback in the assembly elections, we were engaged in selecting a new leader to steer our course. With Vijayendra assuming this new responsibility, it's time to focus on regaining what we've lost in the state. What's imperative now is a politics based on trust. We need to instil confidence among our party activists. With 60% of the country's population below the age of 40, I believe they will bring a fresh perspective with their aspirations. Vijayendra possesses the capability to work round the clock, dedicating himself to this cause.", said former CM DV Sadananda Gowda.



"Vijayendra's appointment as the state president might have surprised many, but it's time for the state to be surprised by our victory in 28 constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Yes, there might be some internal issues within the party, but as elders have guided us, we must handle and overcome them. It's crucial to nurture and advance our party. Strengthening Vijayendra's leadership is essential to ensure Narendra Modi's return as Prime Minister.", said former minister KS Eshwarappa.



"I witnessed a significant shift in our party's enthusiasm following Vijayendra's leadership as the state president. His tenure has reignited our spirits and brought back the zeal among our workers. Under Vijayendra's guidance, our aim is to secure 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, firmly supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vijayendra is keen to strengthen our party's presence across the state, and it's imperative that we all extend our support to his vision.", said former minister Govind Karajola.