Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna schedules return to Bengaluru from Munich on May 31 via Lufthansa Airlines

Prajwal Revanna, the Member of Parliament from Hassan who faces serious allegations of sexual assault and kidnapping, has booked a flight to return to India from Germany on May 31. He is expected to land at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on a Lufthansa Airlines flight from Munich, Germany.

MP Revanna, who recently released a video from an undisclosed location, promised to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning on May 31. The SIT has set up camp at the airport to detain him upon arrival.



Revanna left for Germany the day after the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Soon after, he was accused of rape and sexual assault, leading to the SIT issuing a notice for him to attend a hearing. As he remained abroad and failed to attend, a Blue Corner Notice was issued through Interpol.



A previous flight ticket booked by Revanna for May 15 went viral on social media but was later cancelled. Following this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requested the central government to revoke Revanna's diplomatic passport. Despite the cancellations and notices, Revanna announced his intention to return to India on May 31 and face the SIT's inquiry.

The SIT's presence at the airport indicates their readiness to detain and question Revanna as soon as he sets foot on Indian soil.

