Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Did Hassan MP use Schengen visa to evade Blue corner notice from Interpol?

Speculation is mounting that Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna might be using a Schengen visa to evade authorities after leaving India amid allegations of sexual assault. Prajwal departed for Germany on the night of August 26, but he hasn't used his diplomatic passport since arriving in Germany. This has left officials without clear information about his movements, complicating efforts to track him down.

Sources indicate that Prajwal's avoidance of his diplomatic passport is a key reason why foreign countries have not responded to the Blue Corner notice issued by Interpol.

What is a Schengen visa?

A Schengen visa allows travel across 21 European countries, including Germany, Britain, and Switzerland, without passport checks at each border. This raises the possibility that Prajwal could be travelling freely within these countries, making it difficult for authorities to pinpoint his location.

Two weeks ago, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) issued a Blue Corner notice through Interpol to trace Prajwal, accused in a sexual assault case. Despite the notice being disseminated to 197 countries, there has been no response.

The four individuals accused of sharing obscene photos and videos of Prajwal have approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The accused—Naveen Gowda alias N.R. Naveen Kumar, N. Karthik, B.C. Chetan Kumar, and H.V. Puttaraju—have filed separate petitions. Justice S. Rachaiah's vacation bench has issued a notice to the CEN police station in Hassan, asking the state government to respond. The hearing has been adjourned, with the police directed to file an objection to the bail applications.

