Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents & country, vows to appear before SIT in sex scandal case (WATCH)

Prajwal Revanna, MP from Hassan, resurfaced after a month-long absence amid controversy. His disappearance coincided with various incidents, including the circulation of obscene videos and political turmoil. Addressing the media, he clarified that his trip was pre-planned and expressed regret for the chaos. He apologized to his family, party members, and the public for the situation.

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has stepped into the spotlight after a month of speculation and controversy surrounding his disappearance. The politician, who had been the center of a heated debate nationwide, appeared before the media expressing apologies and shedding light on his absence.

Prajwal Revanna, who had left the country after participating in voting on April 26, had been missing ever since. His absence coincided with a series of incidents in the state, including the circulation of obscene videos purportedly featuring individuals from Hassan, the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter, political bickering, the arrest and subsequent release of Prajwal's father, Revanna, and the issuance of notices to Prajwal himself.



Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Did Hassan MP use Schengen visa to evade Blue corner notice from Interpol?

Addressing the media, Prajwal Revanna explained that his overseas trip had been pre-planned, and scheduled for May 23. At the time of his departure, he asserted, there were no accusations against him. However, during his time abroad, he became aware of the serious allegations circulating against him through news reports on YouTube. He lamented that his name had been dragged into political discussions and controversies in his absence.

"I apologize to my father, mother, and grandfather. I apologize to our Kumaranna, the people of the country, and JDS workers," Prajwal Revanna stated, expressing remorse for the tumultuous situation surrounding him.

"I sincerely apologize for not informing you of my whereabouts abroad. On that day I voted and travelled abroad, and no case was registered against me. Even the SIT was not constituted. It was also predetermined that I would go abroad on April 26. After staying abroad for three or four days, I learned about this information while watching a news channel on YouTube. Afterwards, the SIT served a notice to me. I requested 7 days to attend the hearing through X account and our lawyer for the SIT notice.



Karnataka: MEA issues show cause notice to Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case

After asking for this time, I saw many people, including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, misusing my name. Witnessing all this, I became depressed and isolated. I apologize to all of you for this. Following this, all the forces against me gathered and conspired in Hassan. They worked to implicate me in certain cases, to hinder my political growth. This further shocked me.

This incident should not change anyone's perception. I will appear before the SIT on Friday, May 31, and fully participate in the investigation of the case. I have faith in the court. I am confident that I will emerge free from the false cases registered against me. I pray for the blessings of God, the people, and my family. " In a video shared from abroad, the accused MP has said that he will appear before May 31 in front of the investigating team.

Latest Videos