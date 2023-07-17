WATCH: Video of trekkers made to do sit-ups for violating rules at Dudhsagar Falls goes viral

A video capturing trekkers en route to Dudhsagar falls on the Goa-Karnataka border has gone viral on social media. The video shows the group of tourists being subjected to punishment by the Railway Police. It is alleged that they were made to do sit-ups as a consequence of getting off the train before the scheduled station and crossing the train tracks to access the falls. Such actions are prohibited according to the rules. Dudhsagar falls, a famous spot for tourists during the monsoon season, offers a picturesque scene with its gushing waterfall amidst lush greenery.

The waterfall's magnificence during the monsoon attracts visitors from various regions, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Hubballi-Dharwad, Bagalkot, Pune, and other districts of Maharashtra. To reach Dudhsagar, tourists typically walk along the tracks of the South Western Railway line after disembarking at Collem station in South Goa. However, the Goa Police, forest department, and Railways have issued orders prohibiting trekking during the monsoon due to heavy rainfall and the potential for accidents.

The ban on visiting waterfalls in Goa was reinforced by the government following a tragic incident where two individuals drowned at Mainapi waterfall in Sanguem taluka. In line with this, the South Western Railway also tweeted a warning, urging people not to walk along the tracks. They emphasized the importance of enjoying the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from the safety of their train coaches. Walking on or along tracks not only poses risks to one's safety but also constitutes an offense under sections 147 and 159 of the Railway Act, while endangering the safety of passing trains.

Dudhsagar, meaning 'sea of milk,' is an impressive waterfall standing at a height of 1,017 feet. Its source originates in the river Mandovi amidst the Western Ghats. The natural beauty of this spot draws numerous visitors, but it's crucial for everyone to cooperate and follow the laid-down rules to ensure their safety and the preservation of the area's scenic allure.