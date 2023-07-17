Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Video of trekkers made to do sit-ups for violating rules at Dudhsagar Falls goes viral

    Watch the viral video of trekkers facing punishment by Railway Police for crossing train tracks to access the picturesque Dudhsagar Falls, a banned activity during the monsoon season.

    WATCH Video of trekkers made to do sit-ups for violating rules at Dudhsagar Falls goes viral snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    A video capturing trekkers en route to Dudhsagar falls on the Goa-Karnataka border has gone viral on social media. The video shows the group of tourists being subjected to punishment by the Railway Police. It is alleged that they were made to do sit-ups as a consequence of getting off the train before the scheduled station and crossing the train tracks to access the falls. Such actions are prohibited according to the rules. Dudhsagar falls, a famous spot for tourists during the monsoon season, offers a picturesque scene with its gushing waterfall amidst lush greenery.

    The waterfall's magnificence during the monsoon attracts visitors from various regions, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Hubballi-Dharwad, Bagalkot, Pune, and other districts of Maharashtra. To reach Dudhsagar, tourists typically walk along the tracks of the South Western Railway line after disembarking at Collem station in South Goa. However, the Goa Police, forest department, and Railways have issued orders prohibiting trekking during the monsoon due to heavy rainfall and the potential for accidents.

    The ban on visiting waterfalls in Goa was reinforced by the government following a tragic incident where two individuals drowned at Mainapi waterfall in Sanguem taluka. In line with this, the South Western Railway also tweeted a warning, urging people not to walk along the tracks. They emphasized the importance of enjoying the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from the safety of their train coaches. Walking on or along tracks not only poses risks to one's safety but also constitutes an offense under sections 147 and 159 of the Railway Act, while endangering the safety of passing trains.

    Dudhsagar, meaning 'sea of milk,' is an impressive waterfall standing at a height of 1,017 feet. Its source originates in the river Mandovi amidst the Western Ghats. The natural beauty of this spot draws numerous visitors, but it's crucial for everyone to cooperate and follow the laid-down rules to ensure their safety and the preservation of the area's scenic allure.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    SC relaxes bail condition of 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Madani; Allows to stay in Kerala for treatment anr

    SC relaxes bail condition of 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Madani; Allows to stay in Kerala for treatment

    Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Avoid using Benniganahalli flyover vkp

    Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Avoid using Benniganahalli flyover

    SC dismisses plea seeking stop for Vande Bharat train in Tirur railway station in Kerala anr

    SC dismisses plea seeking stop for Vande Bharat train in Tirur railway station in Kerala

    ED raids on TN minister premises to divert attention from Opposition meet: CM MK Stalin AJR

    ED raids on TN minister's premises to divert attention from Opposition meet: CM MK Stalin

    How ISRO will track Chandrayaan-3 when it goes beyond its reach

    How ISRO will track Chandrayaan-3 when it goes beyond its reach

    Recent Stories

    SC relaxes bail condition of 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Madani; Allows to stay in Kerala for treatment anr

    SC relaxes bail condition of 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Madani; Allows to stay in Kerala for treatment

    cricket Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni with 296th victory, aims to break Sachin Tendulkar's record osf

    Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni with 296th victory, aims to break Sachin Tendulkar's record

    Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Avoid using Benniganahalli flyover vkp

    Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Avoid using Benniganahalli flyover

    SC dismisses plea seeking stop for Vande Bharat train in Tirur railway station in Kerala anr

    SC dismisses plea seeking stop for Vande Bharat train in Tirur railway station in Kerala

    Making a Murderer to The Keepers: 7 best true crime docu-series on OTT MSW

    Making a Murderer to The Keepers: 7 best true crime docu-series on OTT

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon