    Karnataka: NIA files chargesheet against 8 suspected militants over foiled terror plot in Bengaluru

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against eight individuals associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), accused of planning terrorist attacks in Karnataka, India. The mastermind, Naseer, is in custody, while two others are abroad. The case originated in June, with arrests made and weapons seized. The suspects had previously planned a jailbreak suicide attack in 2017. 

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against eight individuals associated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). The suspects were allegedly planning acts of vandalism and suicide attacks in various parts of Karnataka, including the capital city Bengaluru. Six of the eight accused have been apprehended, while the remaining two are currently on the run.

    The charge sheet identifies Kerala-based Naseer as the mastermind behind the plot. Naseer is currently incarcerated in Parappana Agrahara Jail. Two other key figures, Junaid Ahmed and Salman Khan, are reported to have absconded abroad. Alongside Naseer, the arrested individuals include Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammad Umar, Zaheed Tabrez, Syed Mudasir, and Faisal Rabbani. All eight have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the Explosive Traffic Act, and the Arms Act.

    Bengaluru terror plot: Police arrest suspected militant Junaid’s accomplice

    The case originated on June 18 when the Bengaluru police registered a suspicion about a potential explosion plot in the city. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of five LeT terrorists on June 19, during which authorities seized 7 Nada pistols, 45 live bullets, Wakiwati, daggers, and 12 mobile phones. In a move related to national security concerns, the NIA took over the case in October 2023.

    Bengaluru terror attack suspect T Naseer got Rs 10 lakh in foreign funding, preached Jihad in jail: CCB

    The NIA revealed that these individuals had previously conspired to carry out a suicide attack while in Parappana Agrahara Jail in 2017. Following their release, Naseer was convicted in a separate case, while the other two managed to evade authorities. The group was arrested again on June 18 of the previous year.

    The investigation uncovered that the suspects were actively involved in indoctrinating and recruiting youth into terrorist organisations. Additionally, they were found to be illegally channelling funds to support these extremist activities. An NIA spokesperson confirmed that the agency has submitted its first charge sheet in this case to the special court and continues its ongoing investigation.

