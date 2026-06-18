Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed confidence in winning 5 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections without external support. Voting is underway for 7 seats, with the BJP also confident of its two candidates winning.

Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday expressed confidence in the party securing victories in the ongoing Karnataka Legislative Council elections, declaring that the party possesses the necessary numbers to secure a win for its candidates without needing external support. "We will win all 5 seats with our own votes. We took our MLAs yesterday, where mock voting was also held. We have enough numbers," Gundu Rao told ANI.

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Polling in Progress for 7 Seats

Meanwhile, voting for 7 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council began at 9 AM today at Vidhana Soudha and will continue till 4 PM. Two polling booths have been set up inside the state secretariat to facilitate secret voting by MLAs. CCTV cameras have been installed both inside and outside the polling room, and all arrangements for voting have been completed.

Parties Confident of Victory

Ahead of polling, Congress MLAs arrived at Vidhana Soudha in groups. Buses were arranged to bring legislators from a resort to the state secretariat. However, earlier, BJP leaders had alleged that the Congress MLAs were moved to a resort before the polls amid fears of cross-voting.

On the other side in the Bharatiya Janata Party, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka expressed confidence that the BJP's two candidates will win. While speaking to ANI, Ashok said, "Our two candidates will win, there is no doubt at all. We have good MLAs in our party; there is no cross-voting. We have to transfer the excess votes to the JDS... I called a meeting today and gave the whip."

The Electoral Arithmetic

Of the seven seats falling vacant, four are currently held by the Congress, two by the BJP and one by the JD(S). Eight candidates are in the fray for seven seats, with each candidate needing 28 votes to secure a win. The Congress has fielded four candidates: BK Hariprasad, Tippannappa Kamaknoor, PV Mohan and Shivanna Malavalli. The BJP has nominated Raghu Kautilya and Lingaraj Patil. The main contest for the seventh seat is expected to be between Congress candidate Vinay Karthik and JD(S) candidate Govindaraju. The election is being seen as an important test for Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, as it is the first major poll under his leadership. (ANI)