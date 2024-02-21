Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Minister issues stern warning to MNCs: Reveal Kannadiga employees stats or lose license

    Karnataka Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi issues a stern warning to multinational corporations in Karnataka, mandating the display of Kannadigas employed on notice boards or face license cancellation. Emphasizing the government's commitment to promoting Kannada, Tangadagi highlights the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill and efforts to increase Kannada usage.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

    Responding to the concerns about the underrepresentation of the Kannada language on nameplates and signboards in Karnataka, Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi has issued a stern warning to multinational corporations. He has mandated that these companies display the number of Kannadigas they employ on notice boards within their premises. Failure to comply with this language requirement could result in the cancellation of licenses, the minister cautioned.

    Speaking to the press, Tangadagi emphasized the government's dedication to promoting Kannada across various sectors. He highlighted the provisions of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, particularly emphasizing the requirement for 60 per cent of signage to be in Kannada, as a significant step towards achieving this objective. Tangadagi stressed that the government is actively working to increase the usage and visibility of the Kannada language across all sectors.

    Karnataka: BBMP sets deadline for installation of Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru; check details

    Additionally, he also discussed efforts to ensure judgments are delivered in Kannada and to encourage the use of the language among legal professionals. He also announced the launch of the government's 'Kannada Kavalu' mobile app, allowing citizens to report instances where actions are contrary to Kannada interests.

    Karnataka: Maratha activists assault Kannadigas over raising Karnataka flag in Belagavi

    Tangadagi further reassured the public that the government would review cases against pro-Kannada workers involved in acts such as vandalism and the removal of English signboards. This indicates a willingness to consider withdrawing legal action in such instances.

    The minister's remarks are amid the growing tensions regarding the preservation and promotion of the Kannada language within the state. The move to require multinational companies to disclose the number of Kannadigas they employ is viewed as a proactive measure to address concerns over linguistic representation in the workforce.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 3:13 PM IST
