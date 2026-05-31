Karnataka's education department has rolled out a new rule for government school teachers. They now have to use the 'KAAMS' app to mark their attendance using facial recognition and GPS. If they're late or leave early, it'll be counted as a leave, and they could face serious action.

Ballari (May 31): The days of giving excuses for showing up late or bunking school seem to be over for government school teachers in Karnataka. They can no longer afford to be late or skip classes for random reasons.

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The state's education department has introduced a new location and face-based attendance system for all primary and high school teachers this year. If a teacher is late beyond the set time, that day will be marked as a casual leave. For this, a new app called the Karnataka Advanced Attendance Management System (KAAMS) has been developed.

This new rule has been in effect across the state since Friday. From now on, government school teachers must check in twice a day using the app, which will verify their location and face. Parents and teachers who are sincere about their work have welcomed this move. The government also plans to bring in a similar AI-based attendance system for students within the next month.

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An end to 'adjustments'

This move is expected to put an end to the 'adjustment' culture. Earlier, some teachers would get their attendance marked and draw a salary without even coming to school. Some would make arrangements with their headmasters, while others would be absent in the name of union activities. It was common for some teachers to rarely even show up at school.

Leaving early will also cause trouble

The education department has decided to take strict action against anyone who ignores this new tech-based attendance system. Checking out before the official school hours end will be considered an 'Early Departure'. This will be treated as a neglect of duty, and the teacher will lose half a day's leave.

If a teacher checks out too early, say in the afternoon, without prior permission, the second half of the day will be marked as a half-day casual leave (CL). If they have no CLs left, it will be converted to an earned leave (EL) or a leave without pay.

Notice from the BEO

Being late or leaving early three times in a month will lead to a deduction of one full day's casual leave. If a teacher repeatedly checks out early without any notice or permission, it will be considered an 'unauthorised absence'. The Block Education Officer (BEO) or the DDPI will issue a show-cause notice. This could also affect their service record and annual salary increments.

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'Increase grace period to half an hour'

Teachers have a demand of their own. Currently, if a school starts at 9:45 AM, they are allowed to check in by 9:55 AM or 10:00 AM. However, many teachers find it difficult to reach remote villages on time due to poor transport facilities. They are requesting that this 15-minute grace period be extended to half an hour.

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Face Action

"We have introduced a location and face-based attendance system for all teachers. They must follow the department's instructions, report on time, and do their duty. Anyone failing to do so will face departmental action."

-B. Umadevi, DDPI, Ballari.