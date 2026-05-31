General NS Raja Subramani took charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff, succeeding General Anil Chauhan. He vowed to focus on 'JAI' - Jointness, Atma Nirbharta, and Innovation to strengthen the armed forces and national security.

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Monday was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns in the national capital, marking the beginning of his tenure as the country's top military officer. General Raja Subramani takes over the reins of the top military office from the outgoing CDS, General Anil Chauhan, who completed his tenure on May 30.

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New CDS Outlines Priorities

"I'm honoured to assume charge as the Chief of Defence Staff. We are grateful to the nation for the trust reposed in the Armed Forces. We, the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Ministry of Defence, strategic institutions and all stakeholders stand united as part of the whole of nation approach to strengthen India's security. We are committed to implementing the vision of our Prime Minister, 'JAI'- Jointness, Atma Nirbharta and Innovation. Transformation of the armed forces and organisational reforms to enhance jointness, synergy and integration will be the primary focus. Atma Nirbharta is a central pillar of our national security. We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces," the General said on taking charge as CDS.

The Government appointed General NS Raja Subramani as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on May 9. He will also function as the Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, with effect from the date of assumption of charge .

Profile of General NS Raja Subramani

General NS Raja Subramani has been serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since September 1, 2025. Before that, he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025, and as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, from March 2023 to June 2024.

The officer is a graduate of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985. He is also an alumnus of the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Bracknell, United Kingdom, and the National Defence College, New Delhi. He holds a Master of Arts degree from King's College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

During his career spanning more than four decades, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani has served across different conflict zones and terrain profiles and held several command, staff and instructional appointments. He commanded 16 Garhwal Rifles during counter-insurgency operations in Assam under Operation Rhino, 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir, and 17 Mountain Division in the Central Sector during a challenging operational environment. He also commanded 2 Corps, the Indian Army's premier strike corps on the Western Front, the statement from the MoD added.

His staff and instructional assignments include Divisional Officer at the National Defence Academy, Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade, Defence Attache in Kazakhstan, Assistant Military Secretary in the Military Secretary's Branch, Colonel General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command, Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence at Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), Brigadier General Staff (Operations) in Eastern Command, Chief Instructor (Army) at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Chief of Staff at Headquarters Northern Command.

The Ministry of Defence said the officer possesses "insightful knowledge and a deep understanding of operational dynamics on both the Western and Northern Borders".

For his distinguished service, General NS Raja Subramani has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. (ANI)