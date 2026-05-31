PM Modi paid tribute to Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary, remembering her for her intelligence, compassion, and unwavering commitment to public welfare. He hailed her life as an exemplary model of good governance and patriotism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary, recalling her immense contributions to public welfare, cultural preservation, and nation-building.

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PM Hails Exemplary Governance and Patriotism

In a post on X, the Prime Minister offered his salutations to Ahilyabai Holkar and remembered her for her intelligence, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people. Highlighting her legacy, PM Modi said that her life remains an exemplary model of good governance, patriotism, and cultural pride. He noted that she led with courage and a strong sense of duty throughout her life.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Ji, countless salutations to her! The entire nation remembers her with respect and honour for her intelligence, compassion, and unwavering dedication to public welfare. Her life is an exemplary model of good governance, patriotism, and cultural pride," the Prime Minister wrote.

Unparalleled Contributions to Nation-Building

Modi further highlighted her contributions, ranging from the reconstruction of sacred temples and pilgrimage sites across the country to ensuring justice and welfare for all sections of society.

"She always led with courage and a commitment to duty. From the reconstruction of sacred temples and pilgrimage sites across the country to ensuring justice and welfare for all, she made unparalleled contributions. She further strengthened India's cultural consciousness. Her devotion to society, culture, and nation-building will continue to inspire every generation of the country," he added.

A Legacy of People-Centric Policies

Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is remembered for her people-centric policies, deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, especially those that affected the lives of women. She encouraged the education of women and their participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

Her contributions were wide-ranging, from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to the reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices created by her have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time. (ANI)