Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and actor Suniel Shetty inaugurated the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in Nagpur. Shetty highlighted sports' importance for youth, stating it keeps them focused and away from negative influences.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday inaugurated the Khasdar (Sansad) Krida Mahotsav, marking the commencement of a multi-sport event. It is scheduled to run from May 31 to June 7. Highlighting the transformative power of athletics, actor Suniel Shetty emphasised that promoting sports is vital for keeping children focused and guiding them away from negative influences.

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'Sports is the cure': Suniel Shetty

Speaking to reporters, Shetty said, "This is the cure for it. Sports, health, and wellness. If we educate them, it will make a big difference. Today, in a city like Nagpur, you'll see hundreds of thousands of kids involved in sports. When children focus on sports, they don't have time for anything else. In my life too, if anything positive has happened, and even at this age, people talk about my fitness and health, it's purely because of my love for sports. To steer our children away from negative influences, it's crucial to encourage their involvement in sports."

"It's incredible. Truly remarkable. That's why it's important for people like us to attend such events year after year, to spread the message that there's no better way to maintain health than through sport," he added.

Speaking about the upcoming Khelo India, its impact on the country, Shetty said, "It's essential. Many places are organising marathons and other events, but what happens here in Nagpur is quite unique because people are involved in over 50 to 60 different sports. Seeing it happen on this scale is truly beautiful."

Preparations for 39th National Games

Earlier, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level review meeting to assess Meghalaya's preparations for hosting the 39th National Games in 2027.

During the meeting, Mandaviya emphasised that, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 39th National Games should serve not only as a premier sporting event but also as a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage, diversity, and unique identity of Meghalaya and the entire North-Eastern region to the nation and the world, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

He underscored the importance of ensuring world-class sporting infrastructure, seamless organisation, and broad public participation to make the Games a landmark event for Indian sports."Sustainability and diversity are our message for the 39th National Games in Meghalaya in 2027," Mandaviya said. (ANI)