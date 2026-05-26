Congress' Digvijay Singh slammed the Ministry of Education and NTA over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, questioning their 'impractical' handling of the issue. He also criticised CBSE's examination processes and the politicisation of student complaints.

Digvijay Singh on NEET-UG 2026 Controversy

Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday raised serious concerns over the handling of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, questioning the functioning of the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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Speaking on the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, Singh said the Ministry of Education's approach to the issue was "very impractical" and questioned the NTA's stand on the alleged paper leak. This comes after NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted on May 3 by the NTA, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. "The issue is that the way the Ministry of Education is functioning is very impractical. Take the NEET matter, for instance; it is quite strange that while the entire country is saying there was a leak, the NTA claims no leak occurred. It's odd. Then why are they conducting a re-examination?" Singh said.

Slams 'Experiments' on CBSE Students

He also alleged a lack of transparency in the CBSE examination process and said students across the country were being unfairly affected by repeated "experiments" in evaluation systems.

Singh criticised the use of On-Screen Marking (OSM) in CBSE exams, saying the system had failed in the past and should not be imposed again on students nationwide. "OSM was used once in 2014 and found to be impractical. In 2017, Mumbai University also tried it, and it was deemed impractical. When it has already failed twice, why are you experimenting with CBSE students across the country? The scanned copies being provided now are unreadable," he said.

Alleges Politicisation of Student Complaints

Referring to a student's complaint regarding answer sheet discrepancies, Singh said concerns raised by students were being ignored and politicised instead of being addressed. "A student named Vedant had different handwriting on his physics paper, so his elder brother tweeted about it. Following that, the entire BJP targeted him, calling him 'Pakistani' and saying 'send him to Pakistan'. What is this? Why are you being so unjust to the students?" he asked.

"I want to state very seriously that we have to ask why this happened, how it occurred, who the vendor was, how they were finalized, what the rates were, and who participated. These are all questions that have come to us from the public, and we will ask them," Singh said. (ANI)