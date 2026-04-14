A man from Karnataka killed his 6-year-old son and dumped body in Maharashtra's Krishna River over doubts about the child's paternity. Body was found on March 18 but identified weeks later after a joint police probe. Mallikarjun Aarekari confessed after questioning. The crime came to light when the child’s mother reported him missing on April 1

In a deeply disturbing case, a six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his own father and his body dumped in a river in Maharashtra, police said. The case came to light after the child’s body was found on March 18 near the Krishna River in the Vadoli Bhikeshwar area of Karad taluka. At the time, the identity of the child was not known. Police treated it as a suspicious death and began an investigation, as the circumstances around the body raised serious concerns.

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Police crack the case after detailed probe

After nearly 20 days of investigation, the case was solved through technical analysis and coordination between police teams in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The child was identified as Siddharth Mallikarjun Aarekari, a resident of Nagathane village in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, according to a report by India Today.

Police then arrested the child’s father, Mallikarjun Aarekari, in connection with the murder.

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Murder planned under false excuse

According to investigators, the crime was planned in advance. On March 16, the accused told his wife that he was taking their son for school admission. Instead, he travelled from Vijayapura to Karad.

Police said he took the child to a quiet area near the Krishna River and threw him into the water, leading to his death. Before leaving home, the father had dressed the child in new clothes. After the incident, he returned home and behaved normally, raising no suspicion.

Suspicion over paternity led to killing

Police said the motive behind the crime was the father's doubt about the child's parentage. This suspicion was reportedly triggered by comments from people who questioned whether the boy looked like him.

These doubts caused ongoing arguments between the couple for nearly one and a half years. Investigators believe this tension eventually led the father to commit the crime.

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Mother’s complaint leads to breakthrough

The case took a major turn on April 1, which was the child’s birthday. His mother, Bhagyashree, tried to contact her son but could not reach him. Growing worried, she approached the police and filed a missing complaint.

During questioning, the father gave inconsistent answers. Under sustained interrogation, he eventually confessed to the crime, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police T.S. Sulpi confirmed that the accused was taken into custody and the crime scene was reconstructed. Police said the investigation clearly showed that the murder was pre-planned.