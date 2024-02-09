Karnataka: New survey predicts BJP win 22 seats in Lok Sabha elections: Congress in 4, 2 seats for JDS

According to a recent India Today survey, the BJP is projected to win 24 out of 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka, with the JDS expected to secure 2 seats through an alliance. The Congress may gain 4 seats, influenced by BJP-JDS collaboration. Currently, BJP holds 25 seats, Congress and JDS each hold 1.

In a recent survey conducted by India Today, a comprehensive insight into the potential outcomes of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka has been unveiled. The survey, which engaged with a diverse pool of 35,801 individuals, suggests a significant surge in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

According to the findings, the BJP is poised to secure a commanding victory, projected to claim 24 out of the 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka. This forecast comes as a significant boost for the BJP, reaffirming its stronghold in the southern state.



Moreover, the survey indicates a notable alliance between the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) [JDS], with the latter expected to clinch 2 seats as part of the coalition agreement. This strategic partnership underscores the shifting dynamics within Karnataka's political landscape, potentially reshaping the distribution of parliamentary seats in the region.

Despite the prevailing majority held by the Congress in Karnataka's state government, the survey anticipates a marginal increase in the party's representation in the Lok Sabha. India Today's data suggests that the Congress is likely to secure 4 seats, signalling a modest uptick from its current standing.



The anticipated gains for both the Congress and the JDS are attributed, in part, to the BJP's collaborative approach with the latter, influencing voter preferences and allocations. This realignment underscores the intricate interplay of alliances and electoral strategies shaping the electoral calculus in Karnataka.

Currently, the BJP holds 25 parliamentary seats in Karnataka, followed by the Congress and the JDS, each with 1 seat. Notably, one parliamentary constituency, Mandya, is represented by a non-party member.