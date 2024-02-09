Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: New survey predicts BJP win 22 seats in Lok Sabha elections: Congress in 4, 2 seats for JDS

    According to a recent India Today survey, the BJP is projected to win 24 out of 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka, with the JDS expected to secure 2 seats through an alliance. The Congress may gain 4 seats, influenced by BJP-JDS collaboration. Currently, BJP holds 25 seats, Congress and JDS each hold 1.

    Karnataka: India Today survey predicts BJP win 22 seats in Lok Sabha elections: Congress in 4, 2 seats for JDS vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    In a recent survey conducted by India Today, a comprehensive insight into the potential outcomes of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka has been unveiled. The survey, which engaged with a diverse pool of 35,801 individuals, suggests a significant surge in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

    According to the findings, the BJP is poised to secure a commanding victory, projected to claim 24 out of the 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka. This forecast comes as a significant boost for the BJP, reaffirming its stronghold in the southern state.

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka

    Moreover, the survey indicates a notable alliance between the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) [JDS], with the latter expected to clinch 2 seats as part of the coalition agreement. This strategic partnership underscores the shifting dynamics within Karnataka's political landscape, potentially reshaping the distribution of parliamentary seats in the region.

    Despite the prevailing majority held by the Congress in Karnataka's state government, the survey anticipates a marginal increase in the party's representation in the Lok Sabha. India Today's data suggests that the Congress is likely to secure 4 seats, signalling a modest uptick from its current standing.

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, BJP now wooing MLA Laxman Savadi

    The anticipated gains for both the Congress and the JDS are attributed, in part, to the BJP's collaborative approach with the latter, influencing voter preferences and allocations. This realignment underscores the intricate interplay of alliances and electoral strategies shaping the electoral calculus in Karnataka.

    Currently, the BJP holds 25 parliamentary seats in Karnataka, followed by the Congress and the JDS, each with 1 seat. Notably, one parliamentary constituency, Mandya, is represented by a non-party member.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Baba Siddique quits Congress after nearly 5-decade long association, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP AJR

    Baba Siddique quits Congress after nearly 5-decade long association, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli anr

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches rkn

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches

    CCB operation busts marijuana ring in Karnataka: Two arrested in high-stakes inter-state drug transport vkp

    CCB operation busts marijuana ring in Karnataka: Two arrested in high-stakes inter-state drug transport

    Karnataka suffers heat wave across districts: Rising temperature concern residents vkp

    Karnataka suffers heat wave across districts: Rising temperature concern residents

    Recent Stories

    Baba Siddique quits Congress after nearly 5-decade long association, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP AJR

    Baba Siddique quits Congress after nearly 5-decade long association, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli anr

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli

    Football ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera aims to extend lead over FC Goa in ISL showdown osf

    ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera aims to extend lead over FC Goa in ISL showdown

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches rkn

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches

    Have more babies': Singapore PM Lee encourages citizens to expand families with 'little dragons' AJR

    'Have more babies': Singapore PM Lee encourages citizens to expand families with 'little dragons'

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon