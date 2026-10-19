Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav offered special prayers at Lok Bhavan on Ayudha Puja and Vijaya Dashami, seeking peace and prosperity for the state. She also extended greetings to staff and highlighted the cultural significance of the festivals.

Significance of Ayudha Puja

Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav on Monday offered special prayers at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of Ayudha Puja and Vijaya Dashami, seeking peace, prosperity and the well-being of the people of the state. The Governor later participated in a special Durga Devi Puja, praying for the welfare of Karnataka and its people. Yadav wished for peace, progress and prosperity across the state. She also shared the festive spirit with Lok Bhavan officers and staff and extended her greetings to them on the occasion.

Extending her greetings to the people of Karnataka, the Governor said Ayudha Puja reflects the Indian tradition of respecting the tools and equipment that support people's livelihoods “Ayudha Puja is a unique Indian tradition that expresses our respect for the tools, instruments and equipment that support our livelihoods. May this occasion inspire us to perform every responsibility with sincerity, dedication and a strong sense of duty,” she said.

Message on Vijaya Dashami

Highlighting the significance of Vijaya Dashami, Yadav said the festival reminds people to follow the path of truth and righteousness. “Vijaya Dashami is not merely a festival; it is an auspicious occasion that reminds us to follow the path of truth and righteousness. Let us overcome negative thoughts and embrace the values of truth, peace, righteousness and mutual respect in our lives,” she said.

A Call for Unity and Prosperity

The Governor expressed hope that Karnataka's rich and diverse culture and traditions would continue to strengthen unity and harmony in society. She also called upon people to contribute to the state's progress and work together towards building a prosperous, peaceful and harmonious Karnataka.

“May this Vijaya Dashami bring happiness, good health and peace to every household. May everyone move forward with renewed hope, aspirations and confidence,” she wished. (ANI)