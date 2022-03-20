Karnataka govt to give Y-category security to HC judges who delivered hijab verdict

"We have decided to provide 'Y' category security to all three judges who issued the hijab ruling. I have directed the DG and IG to fully investigate the complaint made at Vidhanasoudha police station, in which some persons threatened the judges' lives," the Chief Minister said to reporters in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that the state government has agreed to provide Y-category security protection to all three High Court judges who delivered the judgement in the hijab case. The decision came after two people were detained in connection with the death threats made against the judges.

"We have decided to provide 'Y' category security to all three judges who issued the hijab ruling. I have directed the DG and IG to fully investigate the complaint made at Vidhanasoudha police station, in which some persons threatened the judges' lives," the Chief Minister said to reporters in Bengaluru.

According to the HC, wearing a hijab is not a required religious practise in Islam. Earlier this week, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a series of petitions submitted by Muslim girls at the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi requesting permission to wear hijab in class.

Also Read | Karnataka hijab row: Hijab not essential part of Islam; abide by govt’s rule, says HC

The court stated in its 129-page ruling that hijab is not a required religious practise in Islam and maintained the Karnataka government's rule prohibiting the use of any fabric on campus that might disrupt peace, unity, and public order.

According to the high court, the requirement of wearing a school uniform is just a reasonable limitation that is constitutionally permitted and to which pupils cannot protest.

Following the decision, some Muslim female students and activists expressed their dissatisfaction with the occurrence, arguing that uniforms should include social and religious norms. Some petitions challenging the High Court's ruling have also been filed before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has decided to schedule the hearings after the Holi holiday.

Also Read | Karnataka hijab row: SC to consider hearing challenge to Karnataka HC order post Holi