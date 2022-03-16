Karnataka hijab row: SC to consider hearing challenge to Karnataka HC order post Holi

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde mentioned the matter today, stating that there is urgency since the exams are upcoming and several girls are affected by the High Court's order.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant urgent hearing to the petitioners challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which upheld the hijab ban in the state. Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde had mentioned the matter before the court today. The Apex court said it will post the matter post Holi recess.

However, the bench said, “Others also mentioned, let us see. Give us time. We will see, we will post matter. Let us see we will list after vacations,” LiveLaw reported.

“Others also mentioned, let us see...we will list after the vacations. Give us time,” the CJI said.

Stating that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution is subject to reasonable restrictions, a full bench of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed a batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking the right to wear hijabs in classrooms.

Some petitions have been filed against the full bench High Court verdict on the case in which it was held that wearing hijab is not a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith under Article 25 of the constitution.

The HC dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The Court also upheld an order issued on February 5 by the state, which suggested that wearing hijabs can be restricted in government colleges where uniforms are prescribed — and ruled that “prescription of a school uniform” is a “reasonable restriction” that is “Constitutionally permissible”.

