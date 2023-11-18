Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy challenges CM Siddaramaiah over police category listing controversy

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy questioned Karnataka's government for swiftly placing Vivekananda from a viral video into a police category list. He criticized CM Siddaramaiah's administration, highlighting moral discrepancies and alleged nepotism. Kumaraswamy demanded answers, citing 108 instances and suggesting a hidden agenda behind rapid placements. He hinted at governance issues and accused Siddaramaiah's son of involvement, emphasizing the truth's inevitability.

In his social media post, Kumaraswamy remarked on the workings of the government, referring to it as a "wonderland." He emphasized the disparity between the moral values spoken and the actual practices, implying inconsistencies within the administration. He ended the post with a scathing comment on the current internal integrity of CM Siddaramaiah, expressing disgust and calling for introspection.



The post essentially highlighted the hypocrisy of the chief minister, citing 108 instances and questioning the credibility of the government's actions. Kumaraswamy specifically addressed the issue of Vivekananda's swift transition from the Collection Prince video to a posting in Mysore VV Puram within the police category list, labelling it a mysterious shift comparable to the secrets of the Bermuda Triangle.



He reiterated his duty to pose questions and demanded answers from Siddaramaiah. He also brought up allegations regarding the involvement of the CM's son in the list of 71 police inspectors, indicating hidden favouritism and nepotism within the system.

The former CM's criticism extended to Siddaramaiah's governance, citing discrepancies in budget allocations and hinting at a potential movie titled 'Kasigagi Pasha and Congress Hundi.' Kumaraswamy used strong language to emphasize his stance, stating that truth will prevail despite attempts to suppress it.