Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru, traffic restrictions in place

Karnataka Election 2023 Results: The Bengaluru police announced Section 144 is implemented across the entire district on Saturday in order to prevent any untoward incidents on the day.

As votes are being counted in the recently ended Karnataka elections, the Bengaluru city police issued traffic changes for several areas of the city. Karnataka had its election on May 10; the counting will start on Saturday at 8 a.m. The counting centres have parking restrictions in place, and no cars are permitted to park there. These restrictions were put in place by the police.

"In view of counting of votes in the following centres traffic restrictions have been imposed and parking is prohibited in and around counting centres," Bengaluru traffic police said in a tweet.

St. Joseph Indian High School and Composite PU College on Vittal Mallya Road, Mount Carmel College on Place Road, Basavanagudi National College, and Akash International School in Devanahalli are among the places where traffic restrictions have been put in place.

Meanwhile, The Bengaluru police on Friday said Section 144 will be imposed in the entire district on Saturday in order to avoid any untoward incident on the day of counting of votes of the Karnataka Assembly election. Section 144 will be imposed in the entire district from 6 am on Saturday to 12 am on Sunday.

Additionally, alcohol sales would be prohibited in the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate area. The military forces will also be kept on alert from the morning of May 13 to the morning of May 14, in addition to the preventive measures.

Following a competitive race between the Congress, BJP, and JD(S), the results of the Karnataka assembly election in 2023 will be announed today (May 13). Elections for the Karnataka state assembly seats were held on Tuesday, May 10, 2023.

