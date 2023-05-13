Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: BJP concedes defeat, Congress says 'Janata' won

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will take full responsibility for the BJP's defeat in the Assembly elections, and that the party will function as a responsible opposition in the days to come.

He said Congress' "much organised" election strategy might have been one of the major reasons for its win.

"Election results are in the final stages, I accept the mandate of the people with utmost respect. I take responsibility for this BJP's defeat, no one else has the responsibility. As the chief minister of the state I take the responsibility. There is a need to do the complete analysis of this defeat, as there are various reasons for this," Bommai said.