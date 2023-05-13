Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: BJP concedes defeat, Congress says 'Janata' won

5:39 PM IST
We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress party for its victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come."
I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023
4:07 PM IST
Bommai: I take full responsibility for the defeat
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will take full responsibility for the BJP's defeat in the Assembly elections, and that the party will function as a responsible opposition in the days to come.
He said Congress' "much organised" election strategy might have been one of the major reasons for its win.
"Election results are in the final stages, I accept the mandate of the people with utmost respect. I take responsibility for this BJP's defeat, no one else has the responsibility. As the chief minister of the state I take the responsibility. There is a need to do the complete analysis of this defeat, as there are various reasons for this," Bommai said.
3:44 PM IST
Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the outcome of Karnataka Assembly elections will be a stepping stone for the party's victory in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"I think this election is a crucial election. This result of this election is the stepping stone for the party in the Lok Sabha election in 2024," the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, adding, "I also hope that Rahul Gandhi may become the Prime Minister of this country."
2:16 PM IST
Victory and defeat are not new to BJP: Yediyurappa
Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's first response after losing the election: "Victory and defeat are not new to BJP. Party workers need not be panicked by these results. We will introspect about the party's setback. I respectfully accept this verdict. I am truly upset with the verdict but we will cooperate for the development of the state."
1:28 PM IST
JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat
JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat. In a Facebook post, he says: "I welcome the order of the people of the state. People's country is final in a democratic system. I accept defeat and victory equally. But, this defeat is not final, my struggle will not stop, always with the people. Congratulations to the great people who blessed our party.
Whether it is for me or for our family, victory is not new. Back in the day Mr HD Devegowda, Sri HD Revanna, and I too had lost. Similarly, when we won, we served people with commitment. In the coming days, I will engage in the organization and work to build a party."
"Good luck to the new government that is going to exist in the state. I wish they would respond to people's mandate. My thanks to the activists, leaders, and candidates who worked day and night for the party in this election. Don't worry for any reason, I'm with you."
1:10 PM IST
All newly-elected Congress MLAs told to come to Bengaluru by evening
Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar breaks down while addressing reporters after vote counting trends project a majority for his party. Shivakumar gives credit to party cadre and all leaders for 'victory'.
Meanwhile, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that all newly-elected MLAs have been asked to come to Bengaluru this evening.
1:04 PM IST
Historic victory for Congress: Chennithala
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala: "Historic victory for Congress. The victory of Congress came after Bharat Jodo Yatra. It has once again proved that the Congress is there to face Modi. This victory will unite all secular forces."
1:00 PM IST
The victory of Janata Janardhan: Congress chief
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge has termed his party's good show in the Karnataka Assembly Elections as the victory of "Janata Janardhan".
12:59 PM IST
We have not been able to make the mark in spite of a lot of effort by everyone: Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reacted to the mandate delivered by the voters in the state.
Conceding defeat, he said, "We have not been able to make the mark in spite of a lot of effort by everyone, including the PM and party workers."
12:44 PM IST
South India has been freed from BJP: CPM state secretary M V Govindan
CPM state secretary M V Govindan: "It is good that south India has been freed from BJP. Even though the Prime Minister came and campaigned, it didn't work. The mandate is a strong disapproval of casteism and anti-government sentiment were reflected. It cannot be said that the Congress is coming back at the national level. Each state should be treated as a unit in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP can be ousted by consolidating anti-BJP votes"
12:42 PM IST
JDS candidate HP Swaroop has won the Hassan seat
11:55 AM IST
We have won, the PM has lost: Congress
Jairam Ramesh on Twitter: "As the results firm up in Karnataka it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his 'ashirwaad'. That has been decisively rejected!"
"The Congress party fought these elections on LOCAL issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption."
"The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony."
11:48 AM IST
Congress will win with over 120 seat: Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah in Mysuru: "We will come to power on our own strength. Congress will win with over 120 seats."
11:02 AM IST
Latest Trends
Old Mysore (64 seats)
Congress 37
BJP 4
Jds 21
Oth 2
***********
Coastal Karnataka (19 seats)
BJP 15
Congress 4
***********
Kittoor Karnataka (50 seats)
BJP 18
Congress 29
JDS 3
11:00 AM IST
Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra leads in Shikaripura
Former CM B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra of BJP is leading in Shikaripura by 8,715 votes against Goni Malatesh of Congress
10:58 AM IST
Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil trails in Ramanagara
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JD(S) trails in Ramanagara seat by 9,609 votes against Cong's H A Iqbal Hussain.
10:24 AM IST
Congress tweets 'I'm Invincible' with Bharat Jodo Yatra excerpts
The Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday (May 13) posted a tweet with a video of Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra with the song 'Unstoppable' by Sia playing in the background.
The lyrics of the song which plays during the video are- "I'm unstoppable. I'm a Porsche with no brakes. I'm invincible. Yeah, I win every single game. I'm so powerful. I don't need batteries to play. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today”.
10:09 AM IST
Congress will form the government alone: Pawan Khera
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has said that Congress will form the government alone.
Terming the unfolding verdict as a booster dose for Congress for the upcoming elections, Khera said the party would not need support from JD-S to gain majority.
10:03 AM IST
Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura seat
Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura by about 6,000 votes against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka
9:54 AM IST
Kumaraswamy leads in Channapatna constituency
JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy is leading in Channapatna by 93 votes against BJP's C P Yogeshwara.
9:52 AM IST
Basavaraj Bommai leading from Shiggaon
Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai is leading from the Shiggaon Assembly seat
9:48 AM IST
Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar trails in Hubballi-Dharwad central
Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who quit BJP and joined the Congress is trailing by around 2,500 votes in Hubballi-Dharwad Central.
9:48 AM IST
Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura seat
Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura by about 6,000 votes against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka
9:35 AM IST
Region-wise Trends
Old Mysore (64 seats)
BJP 11
Congress 35
JD-S 17
************
Coastal Karnataka (19 seats)
BJP 14
Congress 5
**********
Kittoor Karnataka (50 seats)
BJP 16
Congress 33
JDS 1
9:18 AM IST
Region-wise Trends
Mumbai Karnataka
BJP 17
Congress 28
JDS 1
*************
Central Karnataka
BJP 16
Congress 18
JDS 1
9:10 AM IST
Congress has over 46 per cent voteshare
Vote-share percentage as per Election Commission
Congress 46.28 per cent
BJP 39 per cent
JDS 7.8 per cent
9:01 AM IST
Ramesh Jarkiholi, CT Ravi trailing
Latest Trends
BJP's Ramesh Jarkiholi is trailing
BJP's CT Ravi is trailing
BJP is leading in Bengaluru city
8:48 AM IST
Congress has a clear lead in Bengaluru city
Latest trends
Congress has a clear lead in Bengaluru city
BJP has a clear dominance in coastal Karnataka
Congress gains in Old Mysuru region
8:38 AM IST
Congress takes the lead in initial round of counting
Congress has taken the lead in the initial round of counting
Congress has a good lead in Central Karnataka. The party is also gaining in Hyderabad Karnataka region, Old Mysuru and Bengaluru Urban regions.
BJP has a slight lead in Mumbai Karnataka region
8:27 AM IST
Siddaramaiah trailing in Varuna
Initial Trends: BJP's V Somanna is leading in the Varuna constituency and Siddaramaiah is trailing, showing early trends.
8:21 AM IST
Sreeramulu trailing
Initial trend: Sreeramulu, currently a minister in the Karnataka government, is trailing from the Bellary constituency
8:12 AM IST
Postal votes are being counted
Postal votes are being counted at the moment.
Who's leading now:
Laxman Savadi
HD Kumaraswamy
Satish Jarkiholi
Siddaramaiah
Dr Sudhakar
7:47 AM IST
Bring winners to Bengaluru, prevent defections: Congress tells district presidents
DK Shivakumar met with all district presidents last night, during which they were advised to be careful not to allow defections under any circumstance.
The Congress leadership is constantly in touch with potential candidates.
The district presidents have been instructed to bring all the winners to Bengaluru.
7:42 AM IST
Nobody in touch with me for alliance: HDK
HD Kumaraswamy's makes a big statement before the Karnataka mandate rolls out. He says 'nobody is in touch with me for alliance'.
"Congress seems extremely confident, and nobody is in touch with me for alliance," he said, adding, "There are no demands from my side (on alliance)."
7:14 AM IST
Parties already contemplating 'hung' scenario
Hectic parleys are already underway at both the BJP and the Congress camps. According to Congress sources, the top brass is discussing ways to keep the flock (newly-elected MLAs) together, and also reach out to independents to muster numbers in case there was no clear mandate.
The state recorded its highest-ever voting (73.19 per cent) in Wednesday's polling to the 224-member Assembly. A majority of exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung assembly.
BJP leaders too are said to have planned a strategy to keep its newly-elected legislators together and are making attempts to contact independents, mostly BJP rebels, as well as "winning" candidates of smaller parties.
The JD(S) too is expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation, and is making all efforts to keep its MLAs together.
7:06 AM IST
Question of coalition does not arise now: BJP
JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy's reported statement that he is ready to partner with a party that is ready to fulfill his conditions has sparked off speculations.
When Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was asked about Kumaraswamy's statement, he said: "I have not heard about it. Did he call and speak to you (reporter) over phone?"
Asked about BJP's stand in case of a "coalition-government-like situation", Bommai said he doesn't want to comment on speculations. "When we are confident, such a situation doesn't arise at all. That question doesn't arise now, as there are all indications of a clear majority and we will cross the magic figure."
6:55 AM IST
We will reach the magic figure: Bommai
BJP leaders went into a huddle at former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on the eve of the counting. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who expressed confidence about the BJP crossing the "magic figure" with a clear majority. He also said that the question of coalition talks with other political parties does not arise now.
"My stand has been the same and consistent that we will get the absolute majority. We have got our ground report from all constituencies and districts; in some districts we have collected booth-wise (statistics) and we are fully confident that we will reach the magic figure," Bommai told media persons.
6:47 AM IST
Major wave in favour of the Congress: Shivakumar
Congress state president D K Shivakumar has junked the exit poll results in which the party, though it gains the highest number of seats, has to contend with a hung Assembly. He insisted that the party will win at least 141 seats and form a majority government. There was a wave in favour of the Congress, Shivakumar said.
"I don't trust exit polls. I have trust in 141 seats. Our sample size is much bigger. The exit poll sample size is small. There is a major wave in favour of the Congress," Shivakumar told media persons in Bengaluru.
5:39 PM IST:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress party for its victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come."
I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023
4:07 PM IST:
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will take full responsibility for the BJP's defeat in the Assembly elections, and that the party will function as a responsible opposition in the days to come.
He said Congress' "much organised" election strategy might have been one of the major reasons for its win.
"Election results are in the final stages, I accept the mandate of the people with utmost respect. I take responsibility for this BJP's defeat, no one else has the responsibility. As the chief minister of the state I take the responsibility. There is a need to do the complete analysis of this defeat, as there are various reasons for this," Bommai said.
3:44 PM IST:
Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the outcome of Karnataka Assembly elections will be a stepping stone for the party's victory in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"I think this election is a crucial election. This result of this election is the stepping stone for the party in the Lok Sabha election in 2024," the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, adding, "I also hope that Rahul Gandhi may become the Prime Minister of this country."
2:16 PM IST:
Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's first response after losing the election: "Victory and defeat are not new to BJP. Party workers need not be panicked by these results. We will introspect about the party's setback. I respectfully accept this verdict. I am truly upset with the verdict but we will cooperate for the development of the state."
1:28 PM IST:
JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat. In a Facebook post, he says: "I welcome the order of the people of the state. People's country is final in a democratic system. I accept defeat and victory equally. But, this defeat is not final, my struggle will not stop, always with the people. Congratulations to the great people who blessed our party.
Whether it is for me or for our family, victory is not new. Back in the day Mr HD Devegowda, Sri HD Revanna, and I too had lost. Similarly, when we won, we served people with commitment. In the coming days, I will engage in the organization and work to build a party."
"Good luck to the new government that is going to exist in the state. I wish they would respond to people's mandate. My thanks to the activists, leaders, and candidates who worked day and night for the party in this election. Don't worry for any reason, I'm with you."
1:12 PM IST:
Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar breaks down while addressing reporters after vote counting trends project a majority for his party. Shivakumar gives credit to party cadre and all leaders for 'victory'.
Meanwhile, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that all newly-elected MLAs have been asked to come to Bengaluru this evening.
1:04 PM IST:
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala: "Historic victory for Congress. The victory of Congress came after Bharat Jodo Yatra. It has once again proved that the Congress is there to face Modi. This victory will unite all secular forces."
1:00 PM IST:
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge has termed his party's good show in the Karnataka Assembly Elections as the victory of "Janata Janardhan".
12:59 PM IST:
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reacted to the mandate delivered by the voters in the state.
Conceding defeat, he said, "We have not been able to make the mark in spite of a lot of effort by everyone, including the PM and party workers."
12:44 PM IST:
CPM state secretary M V Govindan: "It is good that south India has been freed from BJP. Even though the Prime Minister came and campaigned, it didn't work. The mandate is a strong disapproval of casteism and anti-government sentiment were reflected. It cannot be said that the Congress is coming back at the national level. Each state should be treated as a unit in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP can be ousted by consolidating anti-BJP votes"
12:42 PM IST:
JDS candidate HP Swaroop has won the Hassan seat
11:55 AM IST:
Jairam Ramesh on Twitter: "As the results firm up in Karnataka it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his 'ashirwaad'. That has been decisively rejected!"
"The Congress party fought these elections on LOCAL issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption."
"The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony."
11:48 AM IST:
Siddaramaiah in Mysuru: "We will come to power on our own strength. Congress will win with over 120 seats."
11:02 AM IST:
Latest Trends
Old Mysore (64 seats)
Congress 37
BJP 4
Jds 21
Oth 2
***********
Coastal Karnataka (19 seats)
BJP 15
Congress 4
***********
Kittoor Karnataka (50 seats)
BJP 18
Congress 29
JDS 3
11:00 AM IST:
Former CM B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra of BJP is leading in Shikaripura by 8,715 votes against Goni Malatesh of Congress
10:58 AM IST:
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JD(S) trails in Ramanagara seat by 9,609 votes against Cong's H A Iqbal Hussain.
10:25 AM IST:
The Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday (May 13) posted a tweet with a video of Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra with the song 'Unstoppable' by Sia playing in the background.
The lyrics of the song which plays during the video are- "I'm unstoppable. I'm a Porsche with no brakes. I'm invincible. Yeah, I win every single game. I'm so powerful. I don't need batteries to play. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today”.
10:09 AM IST:
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has said that Congress will form the government alone.
Terming the unfolding verdict as a booster dose for Congress for the upcoming elections, Khera said the party would not need support from JD-S to gain majority.
10:03 AM IST:
Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura by about 6,000 votes against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka
9:54 AM IST:
JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy is leading in Channapatna by 93 votes against BJP's C P Yogeshwara.
9:52 AM IST:
Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai is leading from the Shiggaon Assembly seat
9:48 AM IST:
Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who quit BJP and joined the Congress is trailing by around 2,500 votes in Hubballi-Dharwad Central.
9:48 AM IST:
Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura by about 6,000 votes against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka
9:46 AM IST:
Region-wise Trends
Old Mysore (64 seats)
BJP 11
Congress 35
JD-S 17
************
Coastal Karnataka (19 seats)
BJP 14
Congress 5
**********
Kittoor Karnataka (50 seats)
BJP 16
Congress 33
JDS 1
9:18 AM IST:
Region-wise Trends
Mumbai Karnataka
BJP 17
Congress 28
JDS 1
*************
Central Karnataka
BJP 16
Congress 18
JDS 1
9:10 AM IST:
Vote-share percentage as per Election Commission
Congress 46.28 per cent
BJP 39 per cent
JDS 7.8 per cent
9:01 AM IST:
Latest Trends
BJP's Ramesh Jarkiholi is trailing
BJP's CT Ravi is trailing
BJP is leading in Bengaluru city
8:48 AM IST:
Latest trends
Congress has a clear lead in Bengaluru city
BJP has a clear dominance in coastal Karnataka
Congress gains in Old Mysuru region
8:40 AM IST:
Congress has taken the lead in the initial round of counting
Congress has a good lead in Central Karnataka. The party is also gaining in Hyderabad Karnataka region, Old Mysuru and Bengaluru Urban regions.
BJP has a slight lead in Mumbai Karnataka region
8:27 AM IST:
Initial Trends: BJP's V Somanna is leading in the Varuna constituency and Siddaramaiah is trailing, showing early trends.
8:21 AM IST:
Initial trend: Sreeramulu, currently a minister in the Karnataka government, is trailing from the Bellary constituency
8:12 AM IST:
Postal votes are being counted at the moment.
Who's leading now:
Laxman Savadi
HD Kumaraswamy
Satish Jarkiholi
Siddaramaiah
Dr Sudhakar
7:47 AM IST:
DK Shivakumar met with all district presidents last night, during which they were advised to be careful not to allow defections under any circumstance.
The Congress leadership is constantly in touch with potential candidates.
The district presidents have been instructed to bring all the winners to Bengaluru.
7:42 AM IST:
HD Kumaraswamy's makes a big statement before the Karnataka mandate rolls out. He says 'nobody is in touch with me for alliance'.
"Congress seems extremely confident, and nobody is in touch with me for alliance," he said, adding, "There are no demands from my side (on alliance)."
7:14 AM IST:
Hectic parleys are already underway at both the BJP and the Congress camps. According to Congress sources, the top brass is discussing ways to keep the flock (newly-elected MLAs) together, and also reach out to independents to muster numbers in case there was no clear mandate.
The state recorded its highest-ever voting (73.19 per cent) in Wednesday's polling to the 224-member Assembly. A majority of exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung assembly.
BJP leaders too are said to have planned a strategy to keep its newly-elected legislators together and are making attempts to contact independents, mostly BJP rebels, as well as "winning" candidates of smaller parties.
The JD(S) too is expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation, and is making all efforts to keep its MLAs together.
7:06 AM IST:
JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy's reported statement that he is ready to partner with a party that is ready to fulfill his conditions has sparked off speculations.
When Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was asked about Kumaraswamy's statement, he said: "I have not heard about it. Did he call and speak to you (reporter) over phone?"
Asked about BJP's stand in case of a "coalition-government-like situation", Bommai said he doesn't want to comment on speculations. "When we are confident, such a situation doesn't arise at all. That question doesn't arise now, as there are all indications of a clear majority and we will cross the magic figure."
6:55 AM IST:
BJP leaders went into a huddle at former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on the eve of the counting. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who expressed confidence about the BJP crossing the "magic figure" with a clear majority. He also said that the question of coalition talks with other political parties does not arise now.
"My stand has been the same and consistent that we will get the absolute majority. We have got our ground report from all constituencies and districts; in some districts we have collected booth-wise (statistics) and we are fully confident that we will reach the magic figure," Bommai told media persons.
6:47 AM IST:
Congress state president D K Shivakumar has junked the exit poll results in which the party, though it gains the highest number of seats, has to contend with a hung Assembly. He insisted that the party will win at least 141 seats and form a majority government. There was a wave in favour of the Congress, Shivakumar said.
"I don't trust exit polls. I have trust in 141 seats. Our sample size is much bigger. The exit poll sample size is small. There is a major wave in favour of the Congress," Shivakumar told media persons in Bengaluru.