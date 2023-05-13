Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'No demand from any party,' says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy

    This comes after JD(S) national spokesperson and senior leader Tanveer Ahmad said that both national parties - Congress and BJP - are "trying to reach out" to his party for forging a post-poll alliance.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'No demand from any party,' says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2023, 7:52 AM IST

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday (May 13) said that the JD(S) is a small party and there is no demand for him to other party leaders. 

    Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, "Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development."

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Already decided whom to form alliance with,' says JD(S) leader Tanveer Ahmad

    This comes after JD(S) national spokesperson and senior leader Tanveer Ahmad said that both national parties - Congress and BJP - are "trying to reach out" to his party for forging a post-poll alliance.

    Speaking to reporters, Tanveer Ahmad said, "We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes."

    Earlier, several reports claimed that the JD(S) leader had boarded a flight to Singapore in order to manage the negotiations with national parties, after getting reports from party workers on the ground.

    'Congress has RSS phobia': BJP on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's 'fascist' remark

    Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the bete noire of Gowda family, will bear the brunt of the alliance as there are all possibilities of JD(S) honchos asking Congress to keep him at bay.

    On May 10, Karnataka witnessed a tight triangular contest with the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) as key parties in fray. Most of the exit polls showed the Congress having an edge.

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 7:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Varuna election results 2023 live updates winning candidates gcw

    Varuna election results 2023 LIVE: Will Congress retain Varuna seat?

    CBI books NCB Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing SRK son Aryan Khan gcw

    CBI files corruption case against Aryan Khan case officer Sameer Wankhede

    Legal cover to same sex marriage will have adverse impact on Indian society, reveals survey snt

    Legal cover to same sex marriage will have adverse impact on Indian society, reveals survey

    DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; Here's why anr

    DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; Here's why

    Maharashtra government drops all charges against former top cop Param Bir Singh gcw

    Maharashtra government drops all charges against former top cop Param Bir Singh

    Recent Stories

    Varuna election results 2023 live updates winning candidates gcw

    Varuna election results 2023 LIVE: Will Congress retain Varuna seat?

    7 refreshing mocktails to beat summer heat vma

    7 refreshing mocktails to beat summer heat

    From Nargis Dutt to Rani Mukherjee: Indian actresses aced these 7 mother roles with powerful performances MSW

    From Nargis Dutt to Rani Mukherjee: Indian actresses aced these 7 mother roles with powerful performances

    Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates

    Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

    Daily Horoscope for May 13 2023 Pisces Aquarius Scorpio Libra Virgo Cancer Gemini Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 13, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Cancer; be careful Capricorn

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon