Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'No demand from any party,' says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy

This comes after JD(S) national spokesperson and senior leader Tanveer Ahmad said that both national parties - Congress and BJP - are "trying to reach out" to his party for forging a post-poll alliance.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday (May 13) said that the JD(S) is a small party and there is no demand for him to other party leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, "Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development."

Speaking to reporters, Tanveer Ahmad said, "We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes."

Earlier, several reports claimed that the JD(S) leader had boarded a flight to Singapore in order to manage the negotiations with national parties, after getting reports from party workers on the ground.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the bete noire of Gowda family, will bear the brunt of the alliance as there are all possibilities of JD(S) honchos asking Congress to keep him at bay.

On May 10, Karnataka witnessed a tight triangular contest with the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) as key parties in fray. Most of the exit polls showed the Congress having an edge.