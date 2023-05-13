Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Meet Sunil Kanugolu, former BJP poll strategist behind Congress' resurgence

    Earlier, Kanugolu had worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the BJP's campaign. He later started strategising campaigns for the Congress. He even contributed to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Meet Sunil Kanugolu, former BJP poll strategist behind Congress' resurgence AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    The Indian National Congress (INC) roped in poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, a former associate of Prashant Kishor, to help it shape its campaign Assembly elections in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, where the government led by the grand old party was ousted from power by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Speaking to a news agency, senior journalist and a visiting person with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Rasheed Kidwai said, "A professional strategist's help comes handy in preparing for Assembly polls. Madhya Pradesh's intrinsic political situation, including caste equations, make the task more complicated. Perhaps the Congress should build its own election management mechanism."

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: CM Bommai announces resignation from CM post after BJP heads for defeat

    Earlier, Kanugolu had worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the BJP's campaign. He later started strategising campaigns for the Congress. He even contributed to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    For the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Kanugolu will play a key role in shaping the party's campaign. He had worked for the BJP in UP and is said to have played a key role in the resounding victory of Yogi Adityanath in 2017.

    In the 2018 MP Assembly elections, the Congress had emerged as the largest party by winning 114 seats in the 230-member House, while the BJP won 109 seats.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Full list of winners from Bengaluru

    In Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai virtually conceded party's defeat and said the party had not been able to make the mark despite a lot of effort put in by everyone, including the prime minister and workers of the party".

    The Congress was winning or leading in 136 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, comfortably over the magic number of 113, and the BJP in 64, according to latest trends on the Election Commission website. The JD(S), which was hoping to be kingmaker, was leading in 20 seats.

    With a much-needed victory tantalisingly close in the crucial southern state, celebrations broke out at the opposition Congress headquarters in Bengaluru and Delhi as party workers danced to drumbeats and burst firecrackers.

    Karnataka Election Results 2023: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy concedes defeat; Congratulates new govt

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 4:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Elections 2023 Results LIVE: Siddaramaiah top contender for Chief Minister's post! anr

    Karnataka Elections 2023 Results LIVE: Siddaramaiah top contender for Chief Minister's post

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: CM Bommai announces resignation from CM post after BJP heads for defeat AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: CM Bommai announces resignation from CM post after BJP heads for defeat

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results Congress fought with love and compassion not hatred says Rahul Gandhi gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress fought with love and compassion, not hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Astrologer predicted Congress' victory over BJP two months ago; details here snt

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Astrologer predicted Congress' victory over BJP two months ago; details here

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Full list of winners from Bengaluru AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Full list of winners from Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Elections 2023 Results LIVE: Siddaramaiah top contender for Chief Minister's post! anr

    Karnataka Elections 2023 Results LIVE: Siddaramaiah top contender for Chief Minister's post

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests vma

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Actress to get engaged with AAP MP in front of 150 guests

    football Lionel Messi transfer: Can Barcelona match Al-Hilal Euro 400 million offer?-ayh

    Lionel Messi transfer: Can Barcelona match Al-Hilal's EURO 400 million offer?

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: CM Bommai announces resignation from CM post after BJP heads for defeat AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: CM Bommai announces resignation from CM post after BJP heads for defeat

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results Congress fought with love and compassion not hatred says Rahul Gandhi gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress fought with love and compassion, not hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon