    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Full list of winners from Bengaluru

    As results from the May 10 elections made the BJP's defeat increasingly apparent, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai virtually conceded defeat and said the party had not been able to make the mark despite a lot of effort put in by everyone, including the prime minister and workers of the party".

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Full list of winners from Bengaluru
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published May 13, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    The Congress on Saturday (May 13) poised to win power in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its only southern perch in a boost to the grand old party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'This is the victory of Janata Janardhan,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

    The Congress was winning or leading in 136 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, comfortably over the magic number of 113, and the BJP in 64, according to latest trends on the Election Commission website. The JD(S), which was hoping to be kingmaker, was leading in 20 seats.

    With a much-needed victory tantalisingly close in the crucial southern state, celebrations broke out at the opposition Congress headquarters in Bengaluru and Delhi as party workers danced to drumbeats and burst firecrackers.

    Here is the full list of winners from Bengaluru:

    Yelahanka - SR Vishwanath (BJP)
    Krishnarajapuram - BA Basvaraja (BJP)
    Byatarayanapura - Krishna Byre Gowda (Congress)
    Yeshwantpur - ST Somashekar (BJP)
    Rajarajeshwarinagar - Munirathna (BJP)
    Dasarahalli - S Muniraju (BJP)
    Mahalakshmi Layout - K Gopalaiah (BJP)
    Malleshwaram - Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (BJP)
    Hebbal - BS Suresh (Congress)
    Pulakeshinagar (SC) - AC Srinivas (Congress)
    Sarvagnanagar - KJ George (Congress)
    CV Raman Nagar (SC) - S Raghu (BJP)
    Shivajinagar - Rizwan Arshad (Congress)
    Shanti Nagar - NA Haris (Congress)
    Gandhi Nagar - Dinesh Gundu Rao (Congress)
    Rajaji Nagar - S Suresh Kumar (BJP)
    Govindraj Nagar - Priyakrishna (Congress)
    Vijay Nagar - M Krishnappa (Congress)
    Chamrajpet - BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan (Congress)
    Chickpet - Uday B Garudachar (BJP)
    Basavanagudi - Ravi Subramanya (BJP)
    Padmanabhanagar - R Ashoka (BJP)
    BTM Layout - Ramalinga Reddy (Congress)
    Jayanagar - Sowmya Reddy (Congress)
    Mahadevapura (SC) - Manjula S (BJP)
    Bommanahalli - Satish Reddy (BJP)
    Bangalore South - M Krishnappa (BJP)
    Anekal (SC) - B Shivanna (Congress)
    Hoskote - Sharath Kumar Bachegowda (Congress)
    Devanahalli (SC) - KH Muniyappa (Congress)
    Doddaballapur - Dheeraj Muniraj (BJP)
    Nelamangala (SC) - Shreenivasaiah (Congress)

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 5:49 PM IST
