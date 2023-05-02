Karnataka Election 2023: Top leaders campaign in scorching sun to woo voters in Tiptur constituency

Karnataka Election 2023: Assembly elections in the state is scheduled to be held on May 10. The candidates are leaving no stone unturned to reach all the villages and houses to woo the minds of voters.

Tiptur Assembly constituency in Karnataka is witnessing a variety of campaigning voices and is taking a different shape everyday. The andidates in the arena are doing endless exercises in front of the people in a bid to win the polls.

Assembly elections in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on May 10. The candidates are leaving no stone unturned to reach all the villages and houses to woo the minds of voters. There is a competition between Congress, JDS and BJP in this constituency and all the candidates are engaged in loud canvassing with their supporters.

While the Congress is talking about the guarantee card and JD(S) is highlighting the Pancharatna schemes, the BJP is still using the same projects that they have done when they were in power, making it an ideal way to set people's minds.

In this constituency, the candidates are engrossed in canvassing and in the scorching heat they are appealing the voters to vote for them.

The candidates' wives, children, brothers and sisters, relatives and the leaders of the respective parties have come down to beg for votes and have entered the arena in a desperate attempt to make their candidate win.

Earlier today, the Congress released its manifesto to repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government in Karnataka within one year of coming to power in the state.

In the manifesto for the polls released by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the state unit chief DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah and others, the party reiterated its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

The manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) includes the Shakti scheme which will provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/ BMTC buses and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which each woman head of the family will receive Rs 2,000.