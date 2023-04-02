Karnataka Election 2023: PM to address 20 pre-poll rallies; will Modi factor keep BJP in power?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address at least 20 gatherings as BJP's chief campaigner for the Karnataka assembly elections. The party's campaign is likely to rely on Modi engaging directly with voters, highlighting local problems and local heroes.

Party officials believe that only Modi alchemy can help the BJP win due to factional strife and strong anti-incumbency sentiment in the state. According to them, the plan is to have at least three Modi rallies in each of the six regions the state has been divided into. There may be more gatherings by the prime minister in some of these regions, such as Hyderabad-Karnataka (bordering Andhra Pradesh), which has about 40 assembly seats. The BJP had only gained 15 seats from this region in the most recent assembly elections, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge standing out as the tallest politician from this area.

The party's campaign is likely to rely on Modi engaging directly with voters, highlighting local problems and local heroes, without making many mentions of the names of the party's state officials, given that the Basavaraj Bommai government is under investigation for graft.

The Karnataka BJP unit has even proposed that the election campaign, particularly by Modi and other central leaders, should not restrict itself to competitors but instead convey the idea that the central leadership is willing to take action against its own people when it comes to corruption and favouritism in the state.

