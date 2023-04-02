Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM to address 20 pre-poll rallies; will Modi factor keep BJP in power?

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address at least 20 gatherings as BJP's chief campaigner for the Karnataka assembly elections. The party's campaign is likely to rely on Modi engaging directly with voters, highlighting local problems and local heroes.

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM to address 20 pre poll rallies will Modi factor keep BJP in power gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address at least 20 gatherings as BJP's chief campaigner for the Karnataka assembly elections, according to party officials working on the timetable. In fact, it is known that the PM may camp in the state and concentrate on Congress and JD(S) bases during the final week of canvassing for the May 10 elections, from May 6 to May 8.

    Party officials believe that only Modi alchemy can help the BJP win due to factional strife and strong anti-incumbency sentiment in the state. According to them, the plan is to have at least three Modi rallies in each of the six regions the state has been divided into.  There may be more gatherings by the prime minister in some of these regions, such as Hyderabad-Karnataka (bordering Andhra Pradesh), which has about 40 assembly seats. The BJP had only gained 15 seats from this region in the most recent assembly elections, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge standing out as the tallest politician from this area.

    Also Read | Rahul Gandhi may move Surat court to challenge conviction in defamation case on Monday

    The party's campaign is likely to rely on Modi engaging directly with voters, highlighting local problems and local heroes, without making many mentions of the names of the party's state officials, given that the Basavaraj Bommai government is under investigation for graft.

    The Karnataka BJP unit has even proposed that the election campaign, particularly by Modi and other central leaders, should not restrict itself to competitors but instead convey the idea that the central leadership is willing to take action against its own people when it comes to corruption and favouritism in the state.

    Also Read | People stunned by Gujarat HC order: Arvind Kejriwal on PM Modi's MA degree row

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi may move Surat court to challenge conviction in defamation case on Monday gcw

    Rahul Gandhi may move Surat court to challenge conviction in defamation case on Monday

    Bihar violence 6 injured caused by mishandling of illegal explosives in Sasaram 2 arrested gcw

    Bihar violence: 6 injured caused by mishandling of illegal explosives in Sasaram, 2 arrested

    Bengaluru residents need smartphone before sleeping scroll through social media reveals survey gcw

    Bengaluru residents need smartphone before sleeping, scroll through social media, reveals survey

    Soldiers join combined commanders' conference for the first time

    Soldiers join combined commanders' conference for the first time

    PM Modi's 'Supari' claim; says contract given to dent his image

    PM Modi's 'Supari' claim; says contract given to dent his image

    Recent Stories

    An institution in himself - PM Narendra Modi leads condolences as legendary cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88-ayh

    'An institution in himself' - PM Modi leads condolences as legendary cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88

    Rahul Gandhi may move Surat court to challenge conviction in defamation case on Monday gcw

    Rahul Gandhi may move Surat court to challenge conviction in defamation case on Monday

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans GT fans flood Kane Williamson with 'get well soon' messages after being ruled out with knee injury-ayh

    IPL 2023: GT fans flood Kane Williamson with 'get well soon' messages after being ruled out with knee injury

    India achieved it ISRO as Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission successful gcw

    'India achieved it': ISRO as Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission successful

    NMACC Gala: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra up oomph factor with trendsetting outfits vma

    NMACC Gala: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra up oomph factor with trendsetting outfits

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon