Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi may move Surat court to challenge conviction in defamation case on Monday

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, recently disqualified from the Parliament after being sentenced to two years in prison over a 2019 defamation case, may challenge his conviction and sentencing in the Surat sessions court on Monday, media reports said.

    Rahul Gandhi may move Surat court to challenge conviction in defamation case on Monday gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to move the Surat sessions court on Monday against his conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his two-year jail term in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks, sources said.

    A Gujarati judge in Surat found the former Congress chief guilty of defamation on March 23. In response to a protest from BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi regarding his statement that "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi," the Congress MP was charged with defamation.

    Rahul Gandhi was given a two-year prison term by the Surat judge. His two-year prison term was subsequently postponed for 30 days after he was given bail.  Following his conviction, Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha. The Congress leader has, in his plea, sought a stay on the Magistrate order convicting him in the defamation case.

    Also Read | People stunned by Gujarat HC order: Arvind Kejriwal on PM Modi's MA degree row

    Days after disqualification, Gandhi was served a notice to vacate his official Delhi bungalow, as he was no longer entitled to it.

    The BJP justified the action as legal and questioned whether Rahul Gandhi believed he was above the law. A deliberate insult to the entire OBC group, according to the governing party, was made by Gandhi in his comment. 

    With even political rivals combining forces with the grand old party to target the BJP-ruled Centre for supposedly arming federal investigative agencies and taking retaliatory action against Opposition leaders, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification has united a divided opposition.

    Also read |  Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi police files 800-page chargesheet against seven accused

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar violence 6 injured caused by mishandling of illegal explosives in Sasaram 2 arrested gcw

    Bihar violence: 6 injured caused by mishandling of illegal explosives in Sasaram, 2 arrested

    Bengaluru residents need smartphone before sleeping scroll through social media reveals survey gcw

    Bengaluru residents need smartphone before sleeping, scroll through social media, reveals survey

    Soldiers join combined commanders' conference for the first time

    Soldiers join combined commanders' conference for the first time

    PM Modi's 'Supari' claim; says contract given to dent his image

    PM Modi's 'Supari' claim; says contract given to dent his image

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan and TN CM MK Stalin inaugurate Vaikom Satyagraha centenary anr

    603-day Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations begin

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans GT fans flood Kane Williamson with 'get well soon' messages after being ruled out with knee injury-ayh

    IPL 2023: GT fans flood Kane Williamson with 'get well soon' messages after being ruled out with knee injury

    India achieved it ISRO as Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission successful gcw

    'India achieved it': ISRO as Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission successful

    NMACC Gala: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra up oomph factor with trendsetting outfits vma

    NMACC Gala: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra up oomph factor with trendsetting outfits

    Watch Hot air balloon catches fire mid air in Mexico forces passengers to jump off 2 dead gcw

    Watch: Hot air balloon catches fire mid-air in Mexico, forces passengers to jump off; 2 dead

    Im still alive 86 year old Pope Francis jokes as he leaves hospital gcw

    'I'm still alive...' 86-year-old Pope Francis jokes as he leaves hospital

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon