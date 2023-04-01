Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    People stunned by Gujarat HC order: Arvind Kejriwal on PM Modi's MA degree row

    Kejriwal pressed on with his question on Modi's education, saying the question becomes imperative since being the 'top manager' of the country, Modi has to take so many important decisions every day, including those pertaining to science and economy.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday (April1) said that people, who have the right to know about the academic qualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are "stunned" by the Gujarat High Court's verdict.

    On Friday, the Gujarat High Court quashed a seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) which had asked the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to Kejriwal.

    Allowing the Gujarat University's appeal against the CIC order, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA).

    Addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal said, "Entire country is stunned by the High Court's order because there should be a freedom of seeking information and asking questions in a democracy."

    "The High court's order has increased the suspicion over the prime minister's education," he charged. If the prime minister had studied from Gujarat University or Delhi University, they should have been celebrating it, instead they are hiding the information, the Delhi chief minister said.

    He, however, went on to add that being illiterate is not 'a crime or sin' as there is so much poverty in the country.

    "Such rank poverty continues to afflict the nation even after 75 years of independence," he added.

    Kejriwal pressed on with his question on Modi's education, saying the question becomes imperative since being the 'top manager' of the country, Modi has to take so many important decisions every day, including those pertaining to science and economy.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2023, 5:49 PM IST
