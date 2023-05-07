Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi holds 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru (WATCH)

Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi started his massive roadshow today in Bengaluru which will pass through several Assembly constituencies. The first part of this roadshow was held on Saturday and now the second leg started on Sunday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaigning for the polls.

With barely three days till the election in Karnataka, the poll campaign is in full swing with top leaders addressing rallies and holding roadshows to woo voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will wrap off his campaign with a 10-kilometer roadshow in Bengaluru and a public gathering in Shivamogga Rural in the afternoon. He will also pay a visit to Shri Sankateshwara Swami Temple Nanjangud this evening.

Massive measures, such as building barricades, have been prepared along the roadway to guarantee the roadshow runs well, as tens of thousands of people are anticipated to congregate along the roadside, according to government sources. The entire distance is saffron-colored, with BJP banners on either side of the road and thousands of party officials and supporters wearing saffron shawls and hats. Cultural teams are also stationed along the route where Modi will be doing the road performance.

Today, BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Karnataka for roadshows and rallies.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: 'People are fighting Assembly polls on behalf of BJP,' says PM Modi

The 10-km roadshow was held between 10:00 am and 11:30 am from Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle. Lakhs of people took part in the roadshow.

Because to PM Modi's roadshow, regular commuters should avoid the following highways from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The locations include the old airport road, Trinity junction, Mekhri circle, and MG road, among others.

The first part of this roadshow was held on Saturday covering around 13 constituencies. He arrived in the poll bound state for the final leg of poll campaigning on Friday (May 5).

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress calls PM Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow in Bengaluru

With the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) in mind, the BJP changed Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru on Friday, scheduling the longer event on Saturday and a shorter one on May 7. The saffron celebration was originally slated to last eight hours on Saturday alone, but it was eventually split into two halves — Saturday and Sunday — to prevent causing disruption to the public.