Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'People are fighting Assembly polls on behalf of BJP,' says PM Modi

    "This morning, I went to have a Darshan' (opportunity to see) of Janata Janardhan' (public God) in Bengaluru. People gave me never-seen-before' love and affection," PM Modi said at a public meeting in Bagalkote district of poll-bound Karnataka, which votes on May 10.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'People are fighting Karnataka Assembly election on behalf of BJP,' says PM Modi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2023, 5:51 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 6) said the overwhelming response he received in Bengaluru during the roadshow made him believe that it is the people who are contesting the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka on behalf of the BJP.

    He also said the "never-seen-before love and affection he saw in Bengaluru was unparalleled".

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress working on banned PFI's agenda,' claims Amit Shah

    "This morning, I went to have a Darshan' (opportunity to see) of Janata Janardhan' (public God) in Bengaluru. People gave me never-seen-before' love and affection," PM Modi said at a public meeting in Bagalkote district of poll-bound Karnataka, which votes on May 10.

    "People stood in every nook and corner of the road all along the 25 kilometres from where his convoy passed during the Bengaluru roadshow," the Prime Minister said.

    People with their families, and differently abled persons, and women with their newborn children stood on either side of the road.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress calls PM Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow in Bengaluru

    "What I saw in Bengaluru, I say with confidence that this election is neither Modi contesting, nor BJP leaders or our candidates, it is the election the people of Karnataka are fighting on behalf of the BJP. I see the total control of the election in the hands of people," PM Modi said. 

    He also said the BJP's "double engine" government has been working on bringing in development without discrimination.

    Hitting out at the Congress, PM Modi said the Congress party has a "track record of 85 per cent commission, they can never work to serve the people".

    Last Updated May 6, 2023, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress working on banned PFI's agenda,' claims Amit Shah AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress working on banned PFI's agenda,' claims Amit Shah

    Manipur violence fire reaches Delhi University as Kuki, Meitei students clash AJR

    Manipur violence fire reaches Delhi University as Kuki, Meitei students clash

    Uttar Pradesh: Muslim boy tops UP Sanskrit Board class 12 exams, beats over 14,000 students; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Muslim boy tops UP Sanskrit Board class 12 exams, beats over 14,000 students; check details

    Karnataka Election 2023 Turban made of cardamom awaits PM Modi in Haveri (WATCH)

    Karnataka Election 2023: Turban made of cardamom awaits PM Modi in Haveri (WATCH)

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress calls PM Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow in Bengaluru AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress calls PM Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: 'Mermaid for each other' - Dhanashree Verma tribute to Yuzvendra Chahal is adorable (SEXY PHOTOS)-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Mermaid for each other' - Dhanashree Verma's tribute to Yuzvendra Chahal is adorable (SEXY PHOTOS)

    Want to lose weight without dieting? Here are 7 easy and fast ways to be fit-msw

    Want to lose weight without dieting? Here are 7 easy and fast ways to be fit

    Camilla formally crowned as Queen, takes throne besides King Charles III AJR

    Camilla formally crowned as Queen, takes throne besides King Charles III

    The Crown that King Charles wears: Unknown facts about King Edwards Crown

    The Crown that King Charles wears: Made of solid gold, weighs 1.8 kg

    IPL 2023: 'Chance to be better' - RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli latest workout session is again an inspiration (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Chance to be better' - RCB's Virat Kohli's latest workout session is again an inspiration (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon