PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit: Bangaloreans told to avoid these roads from 5pm-7pm on May 5

The BJP has already decided to split Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled roadshow on Saturday for two days, following concerns expressed by Bangaloreans over difficulties that they will face due to such a day-long programme.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory to the residents of the city in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will begin a two-day roadshow in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey reiterates Modi factor is key to BJP's triumph

According to the information shared by the city traffic police, the following roads need to be avoided between 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, May 5.

These roads include Old Airport Road, Cambridge Layout Road, 100 Feet Road, ASC Centre, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Webbs Junction, Manipal Centre, Dickenson Road, Cubbon Road, BRV Junction and Raj Bhavan Road.

The BJP has already decided to split Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled roadshow on Saturday for two days, following concerns expressed by Bengalureans over difficulties that they will face due to such a day-long programme.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the PM would now hold a road show on two days - on Saturday from 10 am to 1.30 pm, and from 10 am to 2.30 pm the next day.

The party had on Wednesday said Modi would hold a 36.6 km road show in Bengaluru on Saturday, covering a distance of 10.1 km from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm.

"The public has expressed that it will be a problem if the road show is held for the entire day. So, we have respected their feeling and spread it over two days", Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday.

Party leaders said the road shows on May 6 and 7 would pass through 19 of the total 28 Assembly constituencies in the city.

Karnataka votes on May 10. May 8 is the last day for campaigning and the votes would be counted on May 13.

Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey shows BJP gaining ground, support for JDS eroding

Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey: BJP projected to make big gains in 3 out of 6 regions

Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey: How poll fortunes of 6 heavyweights have changed