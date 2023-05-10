Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Sudha Murthy asks youth to learn from 'oldies' and vote

    Karnataka Election 2023: Giving a message to young voters, Sudha Murthy said, "Please look at us. We are oldies but we get up at 6 o'clock, come here and vote. Please learn from us. Voting is a sacred part of democracy..."

    First Published May 10, 2023, 9:12 AM IST

    Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy were among the first few voters who arrived at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast their vote in Jayanagar. Giving a message to young voters, Sudha Murthy said, "Please look at us. We are oldies but we get up at 6 o'clock, come here and vote. Please learn from us. Voting is a sacred part of democracy..."

    After casting his vote, Narayana Murthy said, "First, we vote and then we can say this is good, this is not good but if we don't do that then we don't have the right to criticise." He further said it is the responsibility of the elders to sit down with youngsters and advise them why voting is important. "That's what my parents did," he added.

    Polling for the state's assembly elections began today at 7am. It will go on till 6pm. Karnataka is poised for a three-cornered contest among BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). A party requires a majority of 113 seats out of the 224 to form a new government in the state.

    In order to elect a new state administration in Karnataka, more than 5.3 crore registered voters will be able to exercise their right to vote. There are 2.7 crore registered male voters, compared to 2.6 crore registered female voters.

    With a total of 37 seats, JD(S) won the 2018 Karnataka assembly election and joined forces with Congress to form a coalition government. The BJP fell short of the 113-seat threshold despite winning a total of 104 seats.

    Results of the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will be declared on Saturday, May 13.

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
