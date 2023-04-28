Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates: Politics of abuse hits campaign phase

Karnataka film star Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha Shivarajkumar on Friday joined the Congress, quitting the JD(S).

She is the daughter-in-law of Kannada thespian late Dr Rajkumar and daughter of former Chief Minister late S Bangarappa.

She was inducted into the party in the presence of state president D K Shivakumar, AICC spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, and her younger brother Madhu Bangarappa who is a Congress candidate from Soraba, among others.

Geetha's other brother and former Minister Kumar Bangarappa is in the BJP and is that party's candidate from Soraba.

"I'm very happy to be doing this. Congress is a historic party, one that made my father the Chief Minister," Geetha said.