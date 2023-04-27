Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates: JDS promises to restore Muslim quota, save Nandini

10:28 PM IST
Desperate Congress getting people from Maharashtra to win polls in K'taka border constituency: Smriti Irani
BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said the Congress is desperate to come to power in Karnataka and that it is getting people from neighbouring Maharashtra to win the border constituency.
She said the Congress is fighting elections raising the Marathi issue but has not undertaken any development in this region, which is dominated by a Marathi-speaking population.
Irani also alleged that the opposition party promoted reservation based on religion at the cost of other deprived communities for the sake of vote bank politics and now has filed a petition in the Supreme Court after the Karnataka government scrapped the 4 per cent Muslim quota.
Khanapur is one of the 18 constituencies in Belagavi district, which has the second highest number of assembly seats after Bengaluru Urban. Irani is on tour in the district for the election campaign for the May 10 Karnataka polls.
10:23 PM IST
JDS promises to restore Muslim quota, save Nandini
The JD(S) on Thursday released its "Janata Pranalike" (People's Manifesto) for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka promising to restore four per cent reservation for Muslims, to "throw out" Amul and to save the Nandini brand calling it Kannadiga's identity, among various assurances.
The party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has also assured to bring in a law reserving jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector and has promised to provide free higher education for economically-weaker students.
Just ahead of the announcement of polls in Karnataka, the State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had decided to scrap the four per cent reservation for Muslims under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and to distribute it equally among the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities. The JD(S) in its manifesto has expressed its commitment to restore 4 per cent reservation for Muslims.
The promise to protect and strengthen Nandini brand in the manifesto, comes following a controversy that had erupted after the Gujarat-based dairy cooperative Amul's announcement recently, to enter the Karnataka market to supply its milk and curd.
6:59 PM IST
Congress lodges police complaint against Amit Shah
We have given an FIR against Union HM Shri Amit Shah to be lodged and action to be taken against him for spreading hatred among classes and religions, disrupting the harmony of the peaceful state of Karnataka, committing corrupt practices, knowingly making false statements and attempting to malign the INC: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala
We have given an FIR against Union HM Shri Amit Shah to be lodged and action to be taken against him for spreading hatred among classes and religions, disrupting the harmony of the peaceful state of Karnataka, committing corrupt practices, knowingly making false statements and… pic.twitter.com/qeawwjlT7n— Congress (@INCIndia) April 27, 2023
4:40 PM IST
Karnataka will guarantee end of 'BJP's 40 pc commission Sarkara' on May 10: Cong hits back at PM
The Congress on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark that the grand old party cannot give true guarantees, saying the people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the "BJP's 40 per cent Commission Sarkara" on May 10 and all the promises of the Congress will be implemented.
In a virtual address to BJP workers in Karnataka in the run up to the May 10 Assembly polls, Modi said what is the meaning of the Congress' guarantees when that party's warranty itself has expired.
Hitting out at the prime minister for the remark, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "After Amit Shah and Yogi, now it's Modi's turn to make outrageous comments due to despair and desperation."
"On May 10th, people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the BJP 40% Commission Sarkara. A few days later Congress Guarantees will be implemented like we have in RJ, CH and HP," he said in a tweet and listed the policies implemented in Congress-ruled states that the party had promised ahead of the polls in those states.
"Rajasthan government's promises fulfilled:-- Old Pension Scheme implemented; Indira Gandhi Urban Employment-125 days of work; Right To Health-- free emergency treatment in private and govt hospitals; Chiranjeevi Yojana: Rs 25 lakh insurance in private hospitals and Rs 10 lakh accidental insurance," Ramesh said in a series of tweets.
12:44 PM IST
Deve Gowda to campaign at 42 places in next 11 days
Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he will campaign for his party at 42 places in the next 11 days in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Karnataka.
The 89-year-old said he will take rest once in a week keeping in view his health condition.
Starting from tomorrow I will campaign till May 8 at 42 places. This is a tentative programme. I will take rest once in a week keeping health conditions in mind because I have to take an injection once in a week, Gowda, who will turn 90 on May 18, said in a press conference.
He said the party had fielded 211 candidates of which two withdrew their candidature and the nomination form of two others was rejected. So, 207 JD(S) candidates are in fray.
10:36 AM IST
PM Modi to BJP cadre: 'People of Karnataka suffered under Congress'
* I see soo many possibilities in the growth of the soft power of Karnataka. It is rich in culture and heritage. Two things attract me to Karnataka: academics and society. The people of Karnataka use their devotion to build the future of state
* Many times I refer to Karnataka because people need to know how the people of the state have made awe-inspiring progress, which I feel everyone needs to know to
* The first AIIMS was built in 1956. You will be surprised to know that the second AIIMS was built under Atalji in 2003. Till 2014, only 7 AIIMS were there. Today, the number is 20. This is the power of the Double Engine government
* People of Karnataka are rooted with their culture. The youth community of Karnataka writes code, also reads Kuvempu's poems.
* From 1947-2014, there were only 380 medical colleges in India. After 2014, it has increased to over 600 colleges. That is because the BJP works with speed and scale, while Congress works half-heartedly.
* Congress doesn't talk about how long it took to make the 2nd AIIMS of India. It took almost 60 years! The Congress will never talk about this
* Double Engine Sarkar means that the people get to witness the benefits of the scheme faster. The states where non-BJP parties are ruling, They modify these schemes for their own benefit.
* While the aim of our opponents is to just win the elections, our aim is to free India of issues within the next 25 years
* Make the people understand how instability has caused losses to the people of Karnataka under Congress .
10:27 AM IST
PM Modi to BJP cadre: 'Double engine' government increases pace of development
Highlights of PM Modi's virtual address to BJP cadre:
* "Double engine" government increases the pace of development
* Whenever BJP gets an opportunity to serve people, the speed and scale of development increase
* Ask for votes for a stable and majority government in Karnataka, make people understand the problems of instability
* Focus of other parties is on grabbing power, while BJP's is on making India developed in the next 25 years: PM to party cadres
* People of Karnataka have huge trust in state BJP.
* Your effort in every booth will make BJP win with record seats in Karnataka Assembly polls
10:00 AM IST
BJP will be elected with a majority: PM tells party cadre
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing BJP cadres and leaders virtually. PM Modi expressed confidence that BJP will be elected with a majority in the assembly election
Listen in
Delighted to speak to our hardworking Karyakartas from Karnataka. People trust BJP's good governance. https://t.co/UfZmHfVoR3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2023
