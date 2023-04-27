Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates: JDS promises to restore Muslim quota, save Nandini

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said the Congress is desperate to come to power in Karnataka and that it is getting people from neighbouring Maharashtra to win the border constituency.

She said the Congress is fighting elections raising the Marathi issue but has not undertaken any development in this region, which is dominated by a Marathi-speaking population.

Irani also alleged that the opposition party promoted reservation based on religion at the cost of other deprived communities for the sake of vote bank politics and now has filed a petition in the Supreme Court after the Karnataka government scrapped the 4 per cent Muslim quota.

Khanapur is one of the 18 constituencies in Belagavi district, which has the second highest number of assembly seats after Bengaluru Urban. Irani is on tour in the district for the election campaign for the May 10 Karnataka polls.