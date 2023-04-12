Karnataka Election 2023: Gujarat chillies turn up the heat after Amul

A Gujarati chilli variety named "Pushpa," also known as Lali, is creating quite a stir in Byadagi. According to various media reports, in recent months, the Gujarati chilli has been sold in Byadagi market in quantities of at least 20,000 quintals.

Gujarat chillies are now in the spotlight following Amul milk. A Gujarati chilli variety named "Pushpa," also known as Lali, is creating quite a stir in Byadagi, one of the largest marketplaces in Asia, while Amul's anticipated entry into the Bengaluru market produced so much political heat.

According to various media reports, in recent months, the Gujarati chilli has been sold in Byadagi market in quantities of at least 20,000 quintals. Despite the fact that Pushpa does not compete with the native Dabbi and Kaddi kinds, a sizable amount of the Gujarat variety has made it to the local market. The reports further said although they don't maintain their colour for very long, pushpa chillies appear redder than the local kinds.

According to sources at the Byadagi market, at least 70 chilli dealers have kept some number of Gujarat chillis in various cold storages near the market. Gujarat chillis have enjoyed brisk business as a result of the rapid jump in pricing in Byadagi, while the APMC has not received adequate amounts of Pushpa chillis because the majority of the supply has skipped the market.

"This season's supply of Gujarat chillis has been steadily increasing. Following the change to the APMC Act, purchasers can acquire agricultural produce from anywhere in the country without obtaining authorization. As a result, limiting supplies to APMC will be tough," said H Y Satish, assistant director and secretary of APMC, Byadagi.

This latest controversy comes at a time when the political kettle is boiling over Amul milk making its entry into Karnataka and challenging local cooperative diary's 'Nandini' dominance in the state in the election season. The heat is bound to rise as political parties look set to take up the Gujarati Chilli and pepper BJP further with onslaughts before the May 10 polling.